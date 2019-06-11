Loisa Andalio opens up about financial troubles

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Loisa Andalio admitted that she has financial struggles even if she already became an actress.

In a recent interview with Push, Loisa said there are times that she really has no money at all and she could not ask money from her mother because she knows her mom is also short of funds.

“May time na nasisimutan talaga ako ng pera. As in nasisimot talaga. As in hindi ako makahingi ng pera kay mama kasi alam kong walang pera,” Loisa shared.

“Kahit ngayong artista na ako, as in nung last year, mga ganon, hindi ako nakakahingi ng pera kay mama, kasi alam kong wala talaga,” she added.

She said her financial difficulties started when she has been spending more than what is expected in building their house.

“Dumaan talaga na parang tiis talaga, ‘yung hindi ka makabili talaga ng gusto mo kasi may pinapagawa kang bahay,” Loisa said.

For her, it is important that her car has gas so she can go to tapings.

“Basta importante lang talaga hindi ako mawawalan ng gas ng sasakyan. Kasi pag nagte-taping ako kailangan ko ng gas kasi ‘yung pagkain meron naman sa taping,” Loisa said.

Loisa rose to fame after becoming a "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate. Since exiting the PBB house, Loisa worked on many TV shows and films that include “Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita,” “The Good Son,” “The General's Daughter,” “Crazy Beautiful You,” “Fantastica” and “Hospicio.”

She now stars in iWant’s new original series, “Past, Present, Perfect?” that started streaming last May 31.