From top: Daniel Padilla; James Reid and Nadine Lustre at the Bb. Pilipinas 2019 coronation night
Instagram/Star Studio
#FortheRecord: Fans react to James Reid’s comparison to Daniel Padilla
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 7:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model and former beauty queen Patty Betita had a fan girl moment with Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla at the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Coronation Night. 

In her private Instagram account, she shared a photo of her with Daniel Padilla and her friends. 

“The highlight of my night was this moment with @supremo_dp thank you @marinabenipayo & @gladysdduenas for the (photo),” she said.

Patty’s friend commented on her post, saying: “@pattybetita next time I want @james Reid and @nadine luster,” to which Patty commented “Hindi siya friendly!”

The former beauty queen also posted the same photo on her Instagram story with the caption, “Btw… Daniel Padilla is much nicer and more accommodating than James Reid #fortherecord.”

Fans of James and Nadine, or more commonly known as JaDine, took to social media to defend their idols. 

“James is a good man. One failed photo op cannot change that. Shame on you @pattybetita for giving a chance for others to bash James,” a fan wrote. 
Meanwhile, the #fortherecord hashtag was trending on Twitter as social media users were amazed by Daniel’s attitude. 

“So proud of this boy. Always Mr Nice guy,” a Twitter user captioned a photo of Daniel. 

“#fortherecord no amount of fame, talent or money can justify a person lacking proper manners, a basic, common courtesy (which doesn't require a lot of intelligence fyi lol) and that's the tea,” another user posted. 

“Seriously, it ain't KathNiels' or even Daniel's fault if he got praised bc of his accommodating action and your idols got a negative feedback from the organization people bc of their attitude. #fortherecord, tama naman kayo. Nagpapakatotoo lang. Totoong kulay. Totoong ugali,” another Twitter user commented.

Daniel and James both sat on the judges’ panel of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 coronation night.

During the Question and Answer portion, Reid asked Miss Dumaguete Joahnna Carla Saad the question: “In this day and age of gender equality, can you say that Filipino men still practice or show chivalry towards women? Why or why not?”

Saad then answered: “I have trust in Filipino people. That we Filipinos, women and men, are able to show the capabilities of the heart of a Filipino; that we are able to show the people that we are not just Filipinos with ordinary capabilities, but we are Filipinos with extraordinary capabilities. Thank you.”

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Top 15 finalists’ Q&A

Meanwhile, Daniel asked Negros Occidental’s Vickie Rushton: “Why is mental health as important as physical health?”

Vickie then lost time answering the question and said: “Mental health is as important as physical health because of our inner being. Having self-love is important, and as a woman, I can inspire and empower the people to take care of themselves, to take care of their mind as well as their health because they will be as effective... And it takes..."

Recently, Daniel and James spoke about working together for the first time for the ad campaign “Doble Hataw.”

RELATED: 'Pogi to pogi': What can James Reid say about Daniel Padilla? 

Nadine Lustre’s Binibining Pilipinas questions inadvertently leaked before Q&A portion

BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2019 DANIEL PADILLA JAMES REID
