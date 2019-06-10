MOTHER'S DAY
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and her daughter Miel meet their ultimate K-pop boy group: NCT 127.
Instagram/Sharon Cuneta
‘NCTzen momma’ Sharon Cuneta fangirls over NCT 127
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 8:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to K-pop boy group NCT 127, "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta is just a regular fangirl — she squeals, sings and gets starstruck, too.

Sharon and her daughter Miel attended the K-pop World Music Festival Sunday night, which featured her ultimate boy group, the Seoul-based NCT 127.

The "Megastar" — wearing a shirt bearing the words “NCTzen Momma” — and Miel were able to meet and take photos with the nine-member group.

The mother and daughter duo managed to meet the boys through the help of comedian Vice Ganda, who called up “It’s Showtime” host Ryan Bang, who served as the music festival’s host.

“You made our whole year!!! And thank you dear Ryan Bang for getting us through the boys’ masusungit na (grumpy) handlers!!!” Sharon wrote in an Instagram post.

“That’s my Taeyong and the boys!!! We love you NCT 127!!!!! @nct @nct127 #nctzenmomma,” the self-confessed Taeyong fan added. Taeyong is the leader of NCT 127.

 

In another Instagram post, Sharon thanked God for this “once-in-a-lifetime chance!”

“Miel and I feel so blessed,” she said.

Sharon also said “Mahihimatay ako (I’m going to faint)!!!!!!!” in another post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mahihimatay ako!!!!!!!

A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta) on

 

Her favorite group performed their hits “Firetruck,” “Cherry Bomb,” “Regular,” “Simon Says,” and “Superhuman.”

Sharon once said she is also a fan of TWICE and EXO. — Video by EC Toledo IV

