Red Velvet is one of the five K-pop acts that performed at the K-pop Music World Festival held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.
Phistar.com/Gaea Katreena Cabico
Red Velvet teases Manila return
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 7:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet has just come back to Seoul from Manila after performing for a music festival, but the group already said they want to return to the country.

During the short interview part of the show, Red Velvet leader Irene told host Ryan Bang in Korean that they really wanted to hold a concert in the Philippines.

Red Velvet first came to the country in 2015 for the Best of the Best event, but they are yet to hold a solo concert.

Ryan asked what Irene wants to do if she comes back to Manila for a vacation, but the arena was filled with chants “Solo con! Solo con! Solo con!”

Irene and Ryan at first had a hard time deciphering what the chants meant, but when Ryan said: “Ah! Solo con!”

Irene did a little happy dance.

“Pupunta ba kayo 'pag solo concert?” Ryan asked the arena and the legion of Reveluvs erupted in cheers.

Irene showed her pinky, as if making a pinky swear that they would return for a solo concert.

Other artists featured at the KWMF are Sohee, Kim Donghan, ELRIS and NCT 127.

Ryan also said that there would be another K-pop World Music Festival, but details of the event and artists included in the lineup are yet to be revealed. — Video by EC Toledo IV

