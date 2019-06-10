Nadine Lustre’s Binibining Pilipinas questions inadvertently leaked before Q&A portion

MANILA, Philippines — Two questions for the decisive Question and Answer portion of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 have been reportedly leaked online before the segment started.

A Twitter user pointed out that Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre’s questions were seen in a photo posted by Nadine’s talent agency, Viva, on its Instagram account.

if ever a binibini will be asked the 2nd question from nadine and answer it greatly, she would probably be the next Miss Universe Philippines.



“If ever a binibini will be asked the 2nd question from nadine and answer it greatly, she would probably be the next Miss Universe Philippines. ps. Good questions by nadine!” the Twitter user captioned the photos.

The photos show Nadine’s two questions for the Q&A round: “What advice can you give to a 16-year-old girl for her to become more socially aware and become an empowered young lady?” and “How do you react to rape jokes?”

Nadine sat on the judges’ panel together with boyfriend James Reid. She reportedly has also been a victim of rape jokes.

Pasig’s Maria Andrea Abesamis answered Nadine’s first question with: “My advice to a 16-year-old girl is that for her to read more and also understand life because in the future if you do not read more or understand life, you wouldn't know what's really happening and that would be a hard thing for you and that’s it. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Palawan’s Samantha Mae Bernardo answered the second question with: “It's so sad that a lot of people are making jokes about rape. It is not normal for us Filipinos. We should all stand up as women to use our voice for sexual harassment. And I think it is nice that our government is doing safe spaces bill that he passes, so that women around the world, especially here in the Philippines, can have a safe and environment for all of us in school, in the colony, everywhere. Thank you."

Abesamis won as Bb. Pilipinas 2019 1st Runner-up, while Bernardo was crowned Bb. Pilipinas 2019 2nd Runner-up.

