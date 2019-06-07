WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reacts to her Binibining Pilipinas 2019 lookalike

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach confirmed what many pageant fans have been saying on social media: that she has a lookalike in this year’s Binibining Pilipinas batch.

“Si Hannah Arnold ba ‘yun? I saw her kanina and napa-double-think ako, ‘Salamin ba ‘yun?’ Joke lang!” Pia told Philstar.com in an interview following the FrontRow and Universe Give Back fashion show and charity gala last Tuesday.

Related Stories WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reacts to those pitting her against Catriona Gray

“No, but she’s really gorgeous,” Pia said of Binibini 18 Hannah Arnold, who is actually Filipino-Australian like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Right after the interview, Pia spoke and took selfies with Arnold and other pageant candidates.

In an Instagram post showing their selfie, Arnold said: “ATE PIA!!!!!!!!!! It is no hidden fact that I absolutely idolize Pia and I think you can tell from the quality of my selfie that I was shaking from disbelief to finally be meeting her!”

“Thank you so much Ate Pia for simply being you and for being one of my greatest inspirations in life ever since you commented on my photo in 2015. I am feeling so empowered for the coronation night this coming Sunday and am putting my trust in God for his perfect timing,” she added.

It can be recalled that Arnold’s national costume, which was declared as among the top 10 by Binibining Pilipinas, has been called out by Indonesian pageant fans for allegedly looking like a gown worn by Miss Grand International Indonesia 2017 Dea Rizkita.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the designer of Arnold’s costume, Benj Leguiab IV, defended his design, saying that it is actually inspired by the Cordilleras, with the “banga” as focal point, and featuring snakeskin and mountain tattoo patterns said to be blessed by legendary tattoo artist Apo Whang Od.

Arnold is among the 40 candidates vying for a crown at the coronation night on June 9 in Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Related video: Pia Wurtzbach confident Philippines can make back-to-back Miss Universe win