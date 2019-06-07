WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reacts to those pitting her against Catriona Gray

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has spoken up regarding the rumored rivalry between her and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com following the "Frontrow and Universe Give Back" fashion show and charity gala last Tuesday, Pia has shared her reaction to social media comments comparing her to Catriona.

“I try not to entertain any negativity. I’m really happy, we should all be happy we have four Miss Universes from the Philippines now!” Pia said.

Apart from debating on who is the “better” Miss Universe queen, some social media users and fans of the two have also been weighing the two’s pros and cons as a potential replacement for Liza Soberano as the new actress Star Cinema could enlist to revive the popular Filipina superhero Darna on the silver screen.

Pia and Catriona proved that there is no bitterness between them as they even collaborated in organizing the recent FrontRow and Universe Give Back Charity Fashion Gala for the benefit of their chosen non-government organizations, Love Yourself and Young Focus.

Pia supported Love Yourself, an organization of almost 1,100 volunteers who reach out through channels such as social media to propagate ideas, attitudes, and practices to encourage self-love and equality and the spread of vital health information particularly among the LGBTQI+ community on issues such as HIV.

Catriona lava-walked on behalf of Young Focus, which helps educate underprivileged children all the way from preschool to college, with the firm belief that education is the most effective way to end poverty in a child’s life. Young Focus has different programs that meets the many needs children experience in poverty, with approaches that depend on their age, their history, their capabilities and the scope of the family’s needs.

As someone who was able to bring her best on the Miss Universe stage and make Filipinos all over the world proud, Pia shared that being a beauty queen is about giving back to her country and her community.

“It is about getting involved in organizations to raise awareness for issues such as HIV, anti-discrimination, and anti-bullying which are relevant to the Philippines,” she said.

“I am most proud of the fact that Filipinos are compassionate people. We care about the people around us and we're always willing to help. To our loved ones, we are selfless in the amount of love we give. I'd like to believe that's what we'll see at the charity ball: people coming together, showing support to the ones who need our love most.”

In an Instagram post following the charity gala, Catriona described Pia her "Miss Universe sister," to which Pia replied: "Awww welcome back home queen!" — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo