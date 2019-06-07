MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
K-pop group BLACKPINK
Shopee/Released
Shopee apologizes for alleged #ShopeeScam at BLACKPINK meet and greet in Manila
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Shopee has released a statement regarding Twitter users’ allegation that the online shopping portal has scammed them using a meet and greet session the website organized in Manila on Thursday for fans of Korean pop group BLACKPINK.

In an official statement released to Philstar.com, the shopping site said: “All of us at Shopee would like to sincerely apologize to users and fans of Shopee and BLACKPINK for the issues involving the Shopee x BLACKPINK meet-and-greet today in Manila.” 

“The event fell short of the high standards that Shopee users and BLACKPINK fans expect, and we hear our community’s feedback loud and clear. Although we took immediate steps as soon as we discovered our errors to ensure the rightful winners of our contest could claim their prizes, we know that the entire process caused confusion, disappointment, and upset for many Shopee users and BLACKPINK fans. We are reaching out to all those affected by this issue, and we are also taking steps to ensure that such an incident does not occur again in the future.”

During BLACKPINK’s meet and greet in Manila on Thursday night, the hashtag #SHOPEESCAM became Twitter’s top trending topic for the night following Filipino Blinks' allegations that the shopping site failed to give the promised meet-and-greet tickets to top spenders. The tickets for the top spenders were allegedly given instead to celebrities and influencers who allegedly do not know anything about BLACKPINK or K-pop.

Some users claimed to have spent “a fortune” for the hopes of seeing their K-pop idols, in response to Shopee’s promo that said “participant must have a minimum accumulated spend of Php4,000 to qualify as a Top Spender.”

The promo, posted on BlackPinkUpdate.com, said that “Spend on Shopee between May 11—25, 2019. Spend during this period will be cumulative.”

“The 568 Top Shopee spenders who registered will win one fan meet pass for each of the event. Top 40 of the each 568 Shopee spenders will have a chance to go on stage and have autograph with BlackPink members,” the promo added.

The e-commerce platform organized BLACKPINK’s second return to the Philippines and first meet and greet in Manila. The K-pop group behind the smash hit “Kill This Love” serves as the company’s regional brand ambassador.

In another statement released to Philstar.com, the company said the celebrities that attended the meet-and-greet were Anne Curtis, Andrea Brillantes, Kaori Oinuma, Awra Briguela, AC Bonifacio, Kim Chiu, Riva Quenery, Teddy Corpus, Krissha Viaje, Sharlene San Pedro, Glaiza De Castro, Kristoffer Martin, Team Kramer, Ella Cruz and Maymay Entrata.

RELATED: WATCH: BLACKPINK thanks Filipino fans

In Photos: BLACKPINK returns to Manila for meet and greet

BLACKPINK K-POP ICON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Liza Soberano suffers complications from injured finger
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
“I was supposed to have surgery to remove my plates but, it turns out that we were dealing with more than just protruding...
Entertainment
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
WATCH: Filipina singer Morissette Amon meets Will Smith, sings with 'Aladdin' composer Alan Menken
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon had the best time in Japan when she recently met “Aladdin” composer Alan Menken...
Entertainment
Liza Soberano undergoes new surgery
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has undergone another successful surgery in her finger fractured last August during the shoot...
Entertainment
In photos: Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao recently attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for their new movie, “The...
Entertainment
Latest
11 hours ago
Viva upbeat for Via
By Gil Villa | 11 hours ago
The idea of launching a pop singer still in her early days as teenager may sound premature. Unless, it is done with a plan....
Entertainment
11 hours ago
Anton Diva’s time to shine
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 11 hours ago
Anton Diva is proof you can endure in an industry that sees stars come and go, without losing yourself.
Entertainment
16 hours ago
Nickelodeon to produce ‘Baby Shark’ TV show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
A new animated series is in the works, doo doo doo doo doo doo doo...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo recalls triumphs, failures leading to first Best Actress award
18 hours ago
Kathryn’s leading lady status was cemented by her powerful and perceptive performance.
Entertainment
1 day ago
Dante Basco takes the lead for Fil-Am actors in Hollywood
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If you are perceptive, you should know that the title of today’s column is taken from the 2006 movie Take The Lead in...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with