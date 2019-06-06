MOTHER'S DAY
Liza Soberano (left) sharing a photo of her injured finger after surgery in the US.
Maybelline New York/Released; Instagram/Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano suffers complications from injured finger
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Good news: Kapamilya star Liza Soberano is done with her finger surgery in the US.

Bad news: She suffered from bone infection and is possibly in need of a second and even a third operation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hi everyone!!! I know I’ve been M.I.A these past few weeks and I’m sorry for not updating you guys sooner. My managers and I decided to take this time for me to recover fully. I came to LA almost 3 weeks ago thinking I would be here for only 2 weeks. I was supposed to have surgery to remove my plates but, it turns out that we were dealing with more than just protruding hardware. During surgery the doctor discovered that my bone wasn’t healed and that I also had a bone infection (no one is to blame for the infection it just happens sometimes). So now I’m taking anti-biotics through a picc line on my left arm. As soon as my infection is clear I will have my 2nd (and possibly 3rd) surgery. Thats pretty much it. I just want to thank my tita Joni, my managers and ABS-CBN for taking good care of me all throughout this process. Lizquens and Liza supporters thank you for all the get well soon messages. I love and miss all of you!! Please keep me in your prayers hehe. ??

A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) on

These are just some of the updates the “Forevermore” star has recently shared on Instagram about her injured finger that has been the cause of her retreat from shooting Star Cinema's remake of iconic superhero movie, “Darna.”

“Hi everyone!!! I know I’ve been M.I.A these past few weeks and I’m sorry for not updating you guys sooner,” Liza began her post.

“I was supposed to have surgery to remove my plates but, it turns out that we were dealing with more than just protruding hardware.”

According to the “My Ex and Whys” star, she came to Los Angeles almost three weeks ago, thinking that she would just be there for only two weeks for the surgery.

But during the operation, her doctor discovered that she is dealing with more than just displaced bone.

“During surgery the doctor discovered that my bone wasn’t healed and that I also had a bone infection (no one is to blame for the infection it just happens sometimes). So now I’m taking anti-biotics through a picc line on my left arm,” she shared.

Apart from being on medication due to the infection, the actress is facing a probable second or even third surgery. 

“As soon as my infection is clear I will have my 2nd (and possibly 3rd) surgery. Thats pretty much it.”

She said she did not inform everyone about her condition immediately as she and her managers decided that she rests first to recover fully. 

Despite what happened, Liza is in high spirits.

“I just want to thank my tita Joni, my managers and ABS-CBN for taking good care of me all throughout this process. Lizquens and Liza supporters thank you for all the get well soon messages. I love and miss all of you!! Please keep me in your prayers hehe.”

It can be recalled that Liza’s finger was injured by co-star Justin Cuyugan while shooting their now defunct fantasy series, “Bagani.”

After recovering from the injury, Liza, said her manager Ogie Diaz, will do a soap opera and a movie with on- and off-screen partner Enrique Gil. 

RELATED: Liza Soberano undergoes new surgery

