MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Pat Barrett of Billboard hit maker Housefires to perform in Manila
(Philstar.com) - June 5, 2019 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, Becca Music presents Pat Barrett of Housefires Live in Manila for the “Good Good Father” tour.  

Best known as the primary singer/songwriter for the band Housefires, Barrett is a worship leader at Grace Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia. 

With songs such as “Sails,” “Build My Life” and “Good Good Father,” Barrett is a key songwriter and artist in the broader worship community. 

He is the first to sign with Chris Tomlin’s new label imprint, “Bowyer & Bow,” in partnership with Capitol CMG. 

Their famous song “Good Good Father” is about God as being good because it is His nature. He reminds us all that we are so loved by Him and that everything we are searching for in this life can be answered when we seek Him. It topped the Billboard Christian Airplay, scoring his eighth Airplay number-one. The song also won the GMA Song of the Year award in 2016.

Patt Barrett of Housefires Live in Manila is happening on July 19, 8 p.m. at Green Sun Event Place - The Eye Function Room, Chino Roces Ave. Extension, Makati City. 
 

MANILA CONCERTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
#JakAndGill living happily ever after
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Right after he and his bride Gillian “Gill” Salita exchanged “I do’s,” Jako de Leon posted this...
Entertainment
In photos: Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 days ago
Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao recently attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for their new movie, “The...
Entertainment
Liza Soberano undergoes new surgery
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has undergone another successful surgery in her finger fractured last August during the shoot...
Entertainment
One love too many
By Pablo A. Tariman | 13 hours ago
Easy Ferrer’s Finding You is yet another curious look into the unpredictable world of the millennials.
Entertainment
Quest inspires Filipino youth
By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
The song Sasamahan Kita is all about dreams and the promise of being ever present during the trying times of their pursuit....
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
3 hours ago
Is Shaina Magdayao willing to work with ex John Lloyd Cruz?
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
“Nananahimik ‘yung tao, irespeto natin."
Entertainment
13 hours ago
How RJ Jacinto remembers his good friend Gary Lising
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Last April 3, Ramon “RJ” Jacinto produced a concert called Ateneans & Lasallites — United for the Truly...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
A radio program that makes listeners speak their mind
By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
Gone are the days when radio personalities on AM stations used to do all the talking in their programs about pressing issues...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
Korean director all praises for Sunshine Family’s Pinoy cast
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
To celebrate its 10th year as a film outfit, Spring Films is spreading its wings and combining forces with South Korea’s...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with