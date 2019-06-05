WATCH: Pat Barrett of Billboard hit maker Housefires to perform in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, Becca Music presents Pat Barrett of Housefires Live in Manila for the “Good Good Father” tour.

Best known as the primary singer/songwriter for the band Housefires, Barrett is a worship leader at Grace Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia.

With songs such as “Sails,” “Build My Life” and “Good Good Father,” Barrett is a key songwriter and artist in the broader worship community.

He is the first to sign with Chris Tomlin’s new label imprint, “Bowyer & Bow,” in partnership with Capitol CMG.

Their famous song “Good Good Father” is about God as being good because it is His nature. He reminds us all that we are so loved by Him and that everything we are searching for in this life can be answered when we seek Him. It topped the Billboard Christian Airplay, scoring his eighth Airplay number-one. The song also won the GMA Song of the Year award in 2016.

Patt Barrett of Housefires Live in Manila is happening on July 19, 8 p.m. at Green Sun Event Place - The Eye Function Room, Chino Roces Ave. Extension, Makati City.

