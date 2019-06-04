LIST: 2019 French Film Festival lineup, schedule

MANILA, Philippines — The French Film Festival returns for its 24th edition in the Philippines to offer audiences an alternative form of cinema with a line-up of 15 contemporary French films that explore the depths of human relationships and the importance of family.

As it approaches its silver anniversary in 2020, the French Film Festival continues to expand its audience nationwide by organizing screenings in Metro Manila, Cebu City, Davao City, and, for the first time ever, in Bacolod City.

June 12 to 18, 2019 – Metro Manila (Bonifacio High Street cinemas & Greenbelt 3 cinemas)

June 20 to 22, 2019 – Cebu City (Ayala Center Cebu)

June 28 to 30, 2019 – Davao City (Abreeza Mall Davao)

July 10 to 12, 2019 – Bacolod City (Ayala Capitol Central Mall)

This year, French director Nils Tavernier graces the red carpet in Manila to formally open the 24th French Film Festival with the screening of his latest film, “L’Incroyable histoire du Facteur Cheval” (“The Ideal Palace”).

Set in Southern France in 1879, the film recounts the true story of an ordinary mailman who devotes 33 years of his life to build a castle for his daughter. This “Ideal Palace,” located in France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, was named a Historical Monument by the French government in 1969.

Other films in the selection include contemporary French films released between 2014 and 2018, many of which focus on the relationship between parents and their children, such as“De Toutes nos forces” (“The Finishers”), “Jusqu’à la garde” (“Custody”), “Dans la brume” (“Just a breath away”), and “La Villa” (“The House by the Sea”).

In line with France’s commitment to the defense of women’s rights all over the world, the French Embassy will organize a special screening of “Bande de filles” (“Girlhood”) followed by a forum on June 14 to explore and encourage dialogue on issues faced by young girls in France and in the Philippines.

“For nearly a quarter of a century, the French Film Festival has been attracting audiences to discover and rediscover films that offer a particular French aesthetic – those that tell stories that make you laugh, cry, or reflect on the human condition in our society,” French Ambassador Nicolas Galey stressed.

“Cinema was, as everybody knows, invented in France when the Lumière brothers screened their first film in 1895 in a café in Paris. Cinema remains a very popular passion and a major form of expression of our cultural identity, and it’s a cinema that is very much open to the world, including our official institutions that are supporting foreign movies. So it’s no surprise then that, every year, the Fête du Cinéma is a much-awaited event where movie-lovers enjoy discounted tickets to catch the year’s latest releases, as well as the award-winning films of prestigious festivals, of course the Cannes Film Festival and many others, and of France’s Academy Awards, Les Césars du Cinéma."

Martin Macalintal, Audiovisual Attaché, Embassy of France to the Philippines, told Philstar.com in an interview that this year’s lineup of movies to be shown in the festival are some of the latest French films about French society and modern French values.

"These films aim to show that contrary to public opinion, the French are not too elitist or intellectual," assured Macalintal.

"These movies show the realities of French society, that they also face issues like relationship struggles and unemployment. These are films that are within reach of the Filipino audience and people can relate to."

"De Toutes nos forces" (The Finishers) (2014)

Director: Nils Tavernier

Starring: Jacques Gamblin, Alexandra Lamy, Fabien Héraud, Sophie de Fürst

Genre: Drama

Running time: 1h 30m

Synopsis: Like all teenagers, Julien dreams of adventure and thrilling sensations. But when you live in a wheelchair, such dreams are difficult to fulfill.To do so, Julien challenges his father to compete with him in the "Ironman" triathlon in Nice, one of the most difficult sporting events in the world. A whole family comes together and reconnects in an attempt to see this incredible exploit through.

"L’Incroyable histoire du facteur cheval" (The Ideal Palace)(2017)

Director: Nils Tavernier

Starring: Jacques Gamblin, Laetitia Casta, Bernard Le Coq, Florence Thomassin

Genre: Drama

Running time: 1h 45m

Synopsis: South of France, 1879. Ferdinand Cheval is a reserved and quiet man. A rural mail carrier, he enjoys the loneliness of his 20 mile rounds while daydreaming about a world full of wonder and beauty he sees only through postcards and magazines. After the birth of Alice, his daughter, he has a revelation: to build her a castle to make her a princess. He builds with no architectural background, driven only by his love for Alice, the unconditional support of his wife, Philomène, and his vision.

"Le Grand bain" (Sink or Swim) (2018)

Director: Gilles Lellouche

Starring: Mathieu Amalric, Guillaume Canet, Benoît Poelvoorde, Jean-Hughes Anglade, Virginie Efira, LeïlaBekhti, Marina Foïs, Philippe Katerine

Genre: Comedy

Running time: 2h 3m

Synopsis: A group of 40-something guys, all on the verge of a mid-life crisis, decide to form their local pool’s first ever synchronized swimming team – for men. Braving the skepticism and ridicule of those around them, and trained by a fallen champion trying to pull herself together, the group sets out on an unlikely adventure and, on the way, will rediscover a little self-esteem and a lot about themselves and each other.

"Bande de Filles" (Girlhood) (2014)

Director: Céline Sciamma

Starring: Karidja Touré, Assa Sylla, Lindsay Karamoh, Mariétou Touré

Genre: Drama

Running time: 1h 52m

Synopsis: For 16 year oldMarième, life is like a succession of prohibitions – the censorship in the neighborhood, boys ruling the roost, school's dead end... But her encounter with three liberated girls changes everything. They dance, fight back, talk loudly, laugh at everything. Marièmemeets Vic and joins the gang, to make the most of her youth.

"La Promesse de l’Aube" (Promise at Dawn) (2017)

Director: Eric Barbier

Starring: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Pierre Niney, Didier Bourdon, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Catherine McCormack, Finnegan Oldfield, Pawel Puchaliski, Nemo Schiffman

Genre: Drama

Running time: 2h 11m

Synopsis: From his difficult childhood in Poland and his adolescence beneath the sun of Nice, to his adventures as a pilot in Africa during the Second World War, Romain Gary lived an extraordinary life. But Gary owed his fury for a thousand different lives, to become a great man and a famous writer, to his mother, Nina. It was the crazy love of this endearing and eccentric mother that will make him one of the most important novelists of the twentieth century with a life full of twists and turns, passions, and mysteries. But this boundless maternal love will also be his burden throughout his life.

"Victoria" (In Bed with Victoria) (2016)

Director: Justine Triet

Starring:Virginie Efira, Vincent Lacoste, MelvilPoupaud, Laurent Poitrenaux, Laure Calamy, Alice Daquet

Genre: Comedy

Running time: 1h 37m

Synopsis: Victoria Spick, a criminal defense attorney on the verge of an emotional breakdown, goes to a wedding where she runs into her old friend, Vincent, and Sam, a one-time dealer she had successfully represented. The next day, Vincent is accused by his girlfriend of attempted murder. The only witness is the victim’s dog. Victoria reluctantly agrees to defend him, and at the same time, hires Sam as her nanny. Her life is about to take a devastating turn.

"Le Brio" (2017)

Director: Yvan Attal

Starring: Daniel Auteuil, CaméliaJordana, Yasin Houicha, NozhaKhouadra, Nicolas Vaude, Jean-Baptiste Lafarge

Genre: Comedy

Running time: 1h 35m

Synopsis: Neïla Salah grew up in Creteil and dreamed of becoming a lawyer. On her first day at the renowned Assas Law School in Paris, she runs up against Pierre Mazard, a professor known for his provocative behavior and misconduct.To redeem himself, he agrees to prep Nei?la for a prestigious public speaking contest. Cynical and demanding, Pierre might become the mentor she needs... But to do that, both of them will have to rise above their prejudices.

"Mes Provinciales" (A Paris Education) (2018)

Director: Jean Paul Civeyrac

Starring: Andranic Manet, Gonzague Van Bervesseles, Corentin Fila, Diane Rouxel, Jenna Thiam, Sophie Verbeek, Valentine Catzéflis, Charlotte Van Bervessel, Nicolas Bouchad, Laurent Delbeque, Jeanne Ruff

Genre: Drama

Running time: 2h 16m

Synopsis: Etienne comes to Paris to study filmmaking at the Sorbonne. He meets Mathias and Jean-Noël who share his passion for film. But as they spend the year studying, they have to face challenges in friendship and love, as well as choosing their artistic battles.

"Dans la brume" (Just a Breath Away)(2018)

Director: Daniel Roby

Starring: Romain Duris, Olga Kurylenko, FantineHarduin, Michel Robin, Anna Gaylor, RéphaëlGhrenassia, ErjaMalatier, Alexis Manenti, Maurice Antoni, Robin Barde

Genre: Science fiction

Running time: 1h 29m

Synopsis: Mathieu will stop at nothing to get his 11 year old daughter Sarah out of the hermetic chamber she has been living in since she was born due to a childhood illness. Suddenly, an earthquake hits Paris. A deadly fog seeps out of the earth. Panic spreads across the city. Mathieu and Sarah's mother, Anna, are among the few survivors who find refuge on the rooftops and upper floors of the tallest buildings. But they have to leave Sarah in her bubble to escape to the top floor. As the hours pass, they get increasingly worried about their daughter. Rescue squads are unable to manage the situation. All hope that the fog will clear begin to fade. Mathieu and Anna count the time left on the batteries that power Sarah's bubble. How can they replace them before they run out and leave her unprotected from the spreading danger? Knowing they can count only on themselves, and pressed for time, they have to find a way to make it outside through the fog.

"Barbara" (2017)

Director: Mathieu Amalric

Starring: Mathieu Amalric, Jeanne Balibar, Vincent Peirani, Aurore Clément, Grégoire Colin, Fanny Imber, Pierre Michon

Genre: Drama

Running time: 1h 37m

Synopsis: An actress will play Barbara, the French singer. The shoot will soon start. The actress works on her character, her voice, the songs, scores, the gestures, knitting, scenes she has to learn…Things are going okay, there's progress, development, she is even overwhelmed. The film director also works, through his encounters, through archives, music, he lets himself be submerged, overwhelmed like the actress, by the actress.

"Jusqu’à la Garde" (Custody) (2018)

Director: Xavier Legrand

Starring:Denis Ménochet, Léa Drucker, Thomas Gioria, Mathilde Auneveux, Mathieu Saïkaly, Florence Janas, Saadia Bentaïeb, Sophie Pincemaille

Genre: Drama

Running time: 1h 33m

Synopsis: Miriam and Antoine Besson have divorced, and Miriam is seeking sole custody of their son, Julien, to protect him from a father she claims is violent. Antoine pleads his case as a scorned dad and the appointed judge rules in favor of joint custody. A hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, Julien is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening.

"La Villa" (The House by the Sea)(2017)

Director: Robert Guédiguian

Starring: Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Gérard Meylan, JaquesBoudet, AnaöisDemoustier, Robinson Stévenin, Yann Trégouët, Fred Ulysse, Geneviève Mnich, DioucKoma

Genre: Drama

Running time: 1h 47m

Synopsis: By a little bay near Marseille lies a picturesque villa owned by an old man. His three children have gathered by his side for his last days. It’s time for them to weigh up what they have inherited of their father’s ideals and the community spirit he created in this magical place. The arrival, at a nearby cove, of a group of boat people will throw these moments of reflection into turmoil.

"Le Grand Méchant Renard" (The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales) (2017)

Director: Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert

Genre: Animation

Running time: 1h 20m

Synopsis: Whoever thinks that the countryside is calm and peaceful is mistaken. In it, we find especially agitated animals, a Fox that thinks it's a chicken, a Rabbit that acts like a stork, and a Duck who wants to replace Father Christmas. If you want to take a vacation, keep driving past this place...

"Madame Hyde" (Mrs. Hyde) (2018)

Director: Serge Bozon

Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Romain Duris, Jose Garcia, Adda Senani

Genre: Comedy

Running time: 1h 52m

Synopsis: Mrs. Géquil is an eccentric teacher despised by her colleagues and students. On a stormy night, she is struck by lightning and faints. When she wakes up, she feels decidedly different… Now will Mrs. Géquil be able to keep the powerful and dangerous Mrs. Hyde contained?

"Varda by Agnès" (2018)

Director: Agnès Varda

Genre: Documentary

Running time: 1h 24m

Synopsis: An unpredictable documentary from a fascinating storyteller, Agnès Varda’s next film sheds light on her experience as a director, bringing a personal insight to what she calls “cine-writing”, traveling from Rue Daguerre in Paris to Los Angeles and Beijing.

24th French Film Festival Schedule - French Embassy Philippines/Released

— Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Videos from YouTube