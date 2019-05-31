Justin Bieber focusing on mental health before big wedding with Hailey Baldwin

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Mental Health Awareness Month in America, sources close to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber reportedly said he and wife Hailey Baldwin are putting mental health their priority before planning a big wedding.

The couple reportedly married in a secret courthouse ceremony in September last year, on the same day they picked up their marriage license, but have been planning a bigger wedding ceremony for family and friends.

Insider sources told People magazine that the pair are focusing on making sure that Justin is “mentally healthy" before his big day with Hailey.

"Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy,” a source told People magazine.

"It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure,” another source added.

The source also told People magazine that Justin is said to be "very focused on getting better" after receiving mental health treatment over the past few months.

"Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake.”

Hailey is reportedly not putting any pressure on Justin and just wants him to focus on his treatment.

Last May 10, Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their new single "I Don't Care," melding a jaunty melody with lyrics that confront mental health.

The track comes just months after Bieber, 25, said he was stepping back from music to focus on his health and family.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart," the Canadian singer posted on Instagram in March.

In his collaboration with Sheeran, 28, the superstar sings of feeling out of place and battling anxiety.

"With all these people all around / I'm crippled with anxiety / But I'm told it's where we're supposed to be," he sings.

The bop then turns into something of an ode to love, purportedly aimed at Bieber's wife, model Hailey Baldwin, and Cherry Seaborn, the partner of British star Sheeran.

"And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody / I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby," the pair sing in the chorus.

It is their second duet, the pair having joined up for the song "Love Yourself" from Bieber's last album "Purpose," released in 2015.

In recent months, Bieber has been spoken candidly about his depression, telling Vogue that "I've struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren't really there for me."

"One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I've made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships," he said. "Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment."

The former child star abruptly cut short his 2017 tour, later saying he needed to work out "insecurities."

The move came as Bieber was becoming known more for his antics than his music, including accidentally striking a photographer with his car.

The star faced legal trouble for incidents that included racing a vehicle through Miami and throwing eggs at a neighbor's house.

In 2017, China said Bieber was not welcome to perform in the country due to his "bad behavior," saying he had a lot of growing up to do if he wanted to return. — With Agence France-Presse