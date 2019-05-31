MOTHER'S DAY
Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidates with Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. chair Stella Marquez-Araneta and 2018 winners at the recent Parade of Beauties in Araneta Center, Quezon City.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Pia Wurtzbach on Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidates: ‘They’re beyond prepared’ 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach believes that this year’s batch of Binibining Pilipinas contenders has what it takes to conquer beauty pageants abroad. 

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, during the recent opening of the new Blue WaterDay Spa in Greenhills, Pia said that she sees potential candidates who could most likely give the country an impressive finish in international beauty contests.

“Although I haven't memorized all their names, tsaka ‘yung probinsya nila, aware naman ako. Ang daming magaganda ngayon,” Pia said.  

She also added that this year’s batch is so much prepared to take on the challenges of international beauty contests as many of them do not only look good; they also speak well. 

“Malakas ‘yung batch ngayon and I feel they are beyond prepared. Everybody looks good, everybody speaks well, lahat may advocacy, parang napaghandaan talaga. At lahat may pasabog na pictures ha,” she noted. 

Pia also recalled her time at the Binibining Pilipinas pageant and has been amazed at how the new breed of beauty queens have become tireless. 

“Every day may 'oh bago nanaman' (photos). I'm thinking like, 'Where do they have the time to take these pictures?’ Because when I was competing, pagod na pagod ako at wala akong time mag-glamor shots. Competitive na kasi talaga ngayon,” Pia shared.

Pia joined Binibining Pilipinas three times before winning the Binibining Pilipinas Universe title and eventually bagging Miss Universe 2015.

