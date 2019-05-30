Miss Supranational 2018 finalist Jehza Huelar ties knot with PBA star

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas-Supranational 2018 Jehza Mae Huelar and Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player PJ Simon have recently tied the knot in an intimate garden ceremony in Tagaytay City, surrounded by close family and friends.

In her Instagram account, Jehza posted a photo of her and PJ before the ceremony, saying: “On this day, I surrender my heart.”

Jehza looked elegant in her bridal dress by Kannah Designs, while PJ’s light blue-colored suit was made by Ebiro de Mariée. Event stylist Michael Ruiz filled the garden with flowers in different shades of white and blue.

Friends of the couple took to Instagram to greet the newlyweds.

PJ’s Magnolia Hotshots teammates Mark Barroca and Marc Pingris posted photos on their Instagram account to greet the couple on their milestone.

“Congratulations pj and jez. May God be the center of your marriage always,” Barroca wrote.

“Congratulations, Mr. & Mrs. Simon! I'm so happy for the both of you. May God continue to rule over your relationship and marriage,” Pingris said.

Volleyball-star-turned –beauty-queen Michelle Gumabao also posted on her Instagram her greetings for PJ and Jehza.

“Congratulations to the newly weds @jehzahuelar and @pjs08. love you huelar you looked so beautiful today! On the way it was raining so hard, when we arrived it was drizzling by then everything stopped and the sun was shining bright ? God is definitely smiling down at you both! May God continue to be the center of your love and relationship! Cheers to a lifetime of happiness together!” she said.

Reports said that PJ and Jehza were supposed to tie the knot last year, but it was rescheduled because PJ’s team advanced in the PBA Finals’ Governors’ Cup.