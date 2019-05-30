WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 National Costume fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — The 40 finalists of this year’s Binibining Pilipinas pageant showcased their national costumes in a fashion show held on Wednesday at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta Center, Quezon City.

During the show, the pageant also chose its top 10 national costume finalists.

The winner of this year’s Best in National Costume will be named in a grand coronation night to be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on June 9. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.