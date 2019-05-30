MOTHER'S DAY
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 National Costume fashion show
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 40 finalists of this year’s Binibining Pilipinas pageant showcased their national costumes in a fashion show held on Wednesday at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta Center, Quezon City.

During the show, the pageant also chose its top 10 national costume finalists.

RELATED: In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 top 10 Best in National Costume

The winner of this year’s Best in National Costume will be named in a grand coronation night to be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on June 9. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

 

