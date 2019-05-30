BTS dominates Twitter chatter — report

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop juggernaut act BTS has already cemented its footing on global music charts, but the group's influence also makes a huge impact on Twitter interaction, a report from Axios showed.

In a report dated May 14, Axios, an American news and information website, BTS gave American publishers a huge boost in engagement in microblogging website Twitter, thanks to their dedicated fandom called ARMY.

The report showed that articles on the seven-piece Kpop group had the most Twitter shares or retweets from influential Twitter accounts.

Data from NewsWhip, a site that tracks people engagement on social networks, showed that stories on BTS were shared 992 times by influential Twitter accounts from February 11 to May 12, 2019.

This was followed by articles featuring American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez which had 73 influencer shares during the same period.

BTS also had “a more engaged following than any other entity on Twitter,” said Axios.

Data from CrowdTangle, said Axios, showed that the group’s main account, @BTS_TWT, “generated 400 million interactions from its tweets in the last three months.”

The account currently has 20.1 million followers. The seven-piece group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — would take turns posting tweets on the account.

The number is followed by tweets from US President Donald Trump whose @realDonaldTrump handle generated 105 million interactions.

The American president’s account has more than triple the numbers of BTS’ Twitter follower count.

American publishers get boost, thanks to ARMY

Twitter accounts of American publishers also enjoyed a huge boost whenever they post about BTS.

“A tweet about the group will often result in thousands of retweets and likes,” said Axios.

At least 10 of Billboard’s widely shared and liked tweets are about BTS.

The group also bagged Billboard’s Top Social Artist award for two years in a row.

Other K-pop acts also widely shared

Four of the biggest tweets of Houston Chronicle are also on K-pop, while its top tweet is on NCT 127, another Korean group housed by SM Entertainment.

MTV News’ top 10 tweets are also about K-pop, while the three biggest were on BTS.

BTS has recently wrapped up the US leg of their "Love Yourself, Speak Yourself" world tour.

The K-pop juggernaut act appeared on several US TV shows which include "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "Saturday Night Live."

Another K-pop act, girl group BLACKPINK is also enjoying a strong following in the US.

The quartet composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa made its American TV show debut on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and performed at the Coachella on April. — Kristine Joy Patag