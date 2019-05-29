MOTHER'S DAY
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones"
HBO/Released
'Jon Snow' reportedly stressed by 'Game of Thrones' ending, enters rehab
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kit Harington, popularly known as Jon Snow in the recently concluded hit TV series “Game of Thrones,” reportedly checked into a luxury health retreat in Connecticut. 

Reports said that the English actor is being treated for stress, exhaustion and excessive alcohol use.

Page Six reported that “Harington has been doing cognitive behavioral therapy, meditating, and practicing other psychological exercises to better cope with stress related to the 'Game of Thrones' ending.”

Kit’s representative told Buzzfeed through email that the actor decided to check into the facility to work on some personal issues.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” Kit’s representative said.

In HBO’s behind-the-scenes documentary “The Last Watch,” Kit was seen emotional upon learning that his character will kill Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, in the series. 

In his recent interview with Variety, Kit said he started going to therapy after learning the fate of his character in the show.  

“That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone,” he said.

The “Game of Thrones” finale drew 19.3 million viewers worldwide.

