WATCH: Was Daniel Padilla jealous of Alden Richards so he surprised Kathryn in Hong Kong?
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 6:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla has thrown his all-out support to on- and off-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo for her latest movie with Kapuso actor Alden Richards. 

In an interview with the media during a recent Pepsi event, Daniel said his separation from Kathryn in doing projects was strange at first, but he learned to understand what was happening for their growth. 

“Siyempre suporta. Nung simula, hindi ka talaga sanay, hindi ka ready, pero kailangan mong intindihin, at kailangan mong suportahan ‘yung ginagawa niya dahil hindi rin naman biro ‘yung pagod na binibigay niya doon. And also that is growth, so kailangang kong maintindihan 'yon,” the actor explained. 

Daniel also revealed that he and Alden have not met yet, although the Kapuso actor texted him during the shoot of the movie, but he has not replied yet. 

“Hindi pa kami nag-meet, pero nagtext ‘yung taong 'yon sa akin bago noong nagsisimula na silang mag-shooting. Hindi lang ako nakapagreply pa, hindi pa kami personal na nagkikita,” he said.  

When asked why he has not replied yet, Daniel said he prefers meeting someone in person than communicating via text. 

During the same interview, Daniel also revealed why he went to Hong Kong to surprise Kathryn.

“Bakit ako sumunod don? Dahil hindi ako sanay sa sitwasyon. Naninibago ko sa gantong sitwasyon. Ang layo layo, napakatagal doon. So kailangan kong makarating do’n dahil hindi na rin kinakaya ng puso ko. Hindi naman kami naghihiwalay ng ganong katagal e. Imaginin niyo araw-araw kami magkasama ng ilang taon then suddenly this happens,” he said.   

Daniel headlines Pepsi’s “Sundin Ang Puso” campaign, localized version of the brand’s global program, “For The Love Of It,” which seeks to inspire Filipinos to start doing what they have always wanted to do by following their passions. This is a follow-up to the brand’s “Araw Mo To” campaign, and aims to urge Filipinos to seize the day. — Videos by Kat Leandicho

