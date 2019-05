Maine Mendoza recalls hardest challenge she overcame

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza recalled that her “Eat Bulaga” audition was the most challenging experience she had that she overcame.

Answering questions from Twitter users during the launch of her new endorsement, Vivo V15, Maine said her audition four years ago was challenging because she was not prepared.

“Yung audition ko for 'Bulaga' four years ago. May mga kasabay akong nag-audition no’n tapos sila parang super ready with their song and dance performances. ‘Yung iba may mga gitara tapos ako parang hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko,” Maine shared.

“Parang wala akong na-prepare, hindi ko alam kung ‘pag nasa stage na ba 'ko anong gagawin ko. So ako, ineexpect ng mga tao doon na kakanta ‘ko or sasayaw, or kung ano man ang pwede kong gawin don,” she added.

Since she was oblivious on what to do, Maine said she just acted like a crazy woman.

“Nung tinanong nila ako kung ano gagawin ko, kung ano kaya kong gawin since ayon ‘yung mga time ng Dubsmash videos, parang sinabi ko nalang 'magpapanget’,” Maine said.

“So ang pinagawa sa akin dun, pinag-act ako dun na baliw. That's far from their expectations na kakanta, sasayaw, tutula, so ayun ang ginawa ko at feeling ko naman na-achieve ko dahil nandito ko ngayon!”

Maine endorses Vivo’s new V15 and V15Pro that boast of features such as 32-megapixel front camera, Selfie Camera, Ultra FullView Display and Artificial Intelligence-driven triple rear camera.