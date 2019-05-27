MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, also known as KathNiel
ABS-CBN/Released
Random farts and ‘I love you’: Kathryn Bernardo bares the real Daniel Padilla on 7th anniversary
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo wrote an anniversary letter for on- and off-screen partner Daniel Padilla to celebrate their seventh year together. 

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kathryn described Daniel as “dream guy and my reality guy at the same time.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taking this as an excuse to be extra cheesy today! Swipe left!

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

Kathryn began her letter by asking “How do you stay in love?” and answering her own query with “(I) don’t know the answer.”

“People usually ask us, ‘How do you stay in love?’ And truth be told, I don't know the answer to that either. Because for us, we just wing it -- it's not forced, it's not planned, it’s not strategic. There's no formula,” Kathryn said.

“But these I do know: Staying in love is a decision you make every day. You have to grow together--and sometimes that means growing individually, but never growing apart. And no matter how hard life may be, you never give up on each other,” she added.  

Kathryn added that she is thankful for the many things that she and Daniel have shared in the past seven years. She also compared Daniel to his roles in their movies. 

“First, I'm thankful that you're a lot like Patrick. You have that natural charm about you that you’re not even aware of. I'm also thankful of how Gino reminds me of you. You tend to look arrogant at times, but you're actually genuinely kind and always the first person to fight for love. I'm thankful that you're like Joaquin, who's always enveloped in some kind of mystery that never fails to draw me in,” Kathryn wrote.

“I'm thankful that you're like Dos. You're fun, you're adventurous, and you're such a natural at making people laugh. Of course, I'm thankful that you're so much like Primo. You have so much passion in everything that you and you always work hard for your dreams. You're sincerely apologetic when you need to be and you cherish and prioritize the people you love above all,” she added.  

Above all, Kathryn said she is thankful that he’s DJ – her “tangi” and “bal.” The one who massages her feet “after a long day of wearing heels,” the one that gets “mad when I forget to text you goodnight,” ties her shoelaces and even cuts her nails and randomly whispers 'I love you' and gives “me a kiss on the forehead.” 

“I love how you're scared of small planes so you never let go of my hand during flights. I love your sweaty hands, the scent of your shirt, your OC tendencies and how you're so much taller when you hug me because it makes me feel so safe. But don't get me wrong, you can be really annoying too when you randomly fart, when you'd rather sleep than go to the gym, whenever you're being overly conservative, and the fact that you're super moody in the morning,” she explained.

Kathryn also said that she loves even everything she hates about Daniel because he is real. She ended her message by greeting her love a happy anniversary and thanked him for being her dream guy and reality guy at the same time. 

“But I love even the things I hate about you--because you're real, because what we have is real, and because these ordinary things make our relationship extraordinary,” she said.  

“Happy happy 7th anniv to us, mahal! Thank you for being my dream guy and my reality guy at the same time. Falling and staying in love with you is the best decision I've ever made,” she enthused.

DANIEL PADILLA AND KATHRYN BERNARDO KATHNIEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sweet Vico-tory
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Mama knows best.
Entertainment
‘I lost it when I was 17’
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
It was with the Kapamilya soap Be Careful With My Heart that Jerome Ponce (as the son of Richard Yap and the brother of Janella...
Entertainment
‘Manila to Macau… Airbus, Macau to Hong Kong… By Bus!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Noong Sabado bago Linggo ng Palaspas...
Entertainment
Clint Bondad explains why he can’t be friends with ex Catriona Gray
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Clint also opened up on why relationships sometimes do not have closure. 
Entertainment
A new fantastic point of view
By Philip Cu Unjieng | 14 hours ago
After the rather lackluster Aladdin trailer, I have to admit I approached this live action musical comedy film with some...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
In photos: Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao recently attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for their new movie, “The...
Entertainment
14 hours ago
Can anybody be ‘Smart-er’ than Catriona?
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
It takes a smart girl to endorse a product like Smart Signature. And who could be smarter than reigning Miss Universe Catriona...
Entertainment
14 hours ago
Presenting Lil Nas X, the unsinkable
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
That a new single by Taylor Swift would make it to No. 1 in the hit charts was only to be expected.
Entertainment
14 hours ago
Stellan Skarsgard: Chernobyl is ‘courageous’ storytelling
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
It was on April 26, 1986 when the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, Soviet Union suffered a massive meltdown and...
Entertainment
20 hours ago
Former manager of Marvel's Stan Lee arrested for elder abuse
20 hours ago
Late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee's former manager was arrested in Arizona on Saturday in connection with allegations of...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with