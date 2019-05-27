Random farts and ‘I love you’: Kathryn Bernardo bares the real Daniel Padilla on 7th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo wrote an anniversary letter for on- and off-screen partner Daniel Padilla to celebrate their seventh year together.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kathryn described Daniel as “dream guy and my reality guy at the same time.”

Kathryn began her letter by asking “How do you stay in love?” and answering her own query with “(I) don’t know the answer.”

“People usually ask us, ‘How do you stay in love?’ And truth be told, I don't know the answer to that either. Because for us, we just wing it -- it's not forced, it's not planned, it’s not strategic. There's no formula,” Kathryn said.

“But these I do know: Staying in love is a decision you make every day. You have to grow together--and sometimes that means growing individually, but never growing apart. And no matter how hard life may be, you never give up on each other,” she added.

Kathryn added that she is thankful for the many things that she and Daniel have shared in the past seven years. She also compared Daniel to his roles in their movies.

“First, I'm thankful that you're a lot like Patrick. You have that natural charm about you that you’re not even aware of. I'm also thankful of how Gino reminds me of you. You tend to look arrogant at times, but you're actually genuinely kind and always the first person to fight for love. I'm thankful that you're like Joaquin, who's always enveloped in some kind of mystery that never fails to draw me in,” Kathryn wrote.

“I'm thankful that you're like Dos. You're fun, you're adventurous, and you're such a natural at making people laugh. Of course, I'm thankful that you're so much like Primo. You have so much passion in everything that you and you always work hard for your dreams. You're sincerely apologetic when you need to be and you cherish and prioritize the people you love above all,” she added.

Above all, Kathryn said she is thankful that he’s DJ – her “tangi” and “bal.” The one who massages her feet “after a long day of wearing heels,” the one that gets “mad when I forget to text you goodnight,” ties her shoelaces and even cuts her nails and randomly whispers 'I love you' and gives “me a kiss on the forehead.”

“I love how you're scared of small planes so you never let go of my hand during flights. I love your sweaty hands, the scent of your shirt, your OC tendencies and how you're so much taller when you hug me because it makes me feel so safe. But don't get me wrong, you can be really annoying too when you randomly fart, when you'd rather sleep than go to the gym, whenever you're being overly conservative, and the fact that you're super moody in the morning,” she explained.

Kathryn also said that she loves even everything she hates about Daniel because he is real. She ended her message by greeting her love a happy anniversary and thanked him for being her dream guy and reality guy at the same time.

“But I love even the things I hate about you--because you're real, because what we have is real, and because these ordinary things make our relationship extraordinary,” she said.

“Happy happy 7th anniv to us, mahal! Thank you for being my dream guy and my reality guy at the same time. Falling and staying in love with you is the best decision I've ever made,” she enthused.