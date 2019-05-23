MOTHER'S DAY
WATCH: Angel Locsin Binibining Pilipinas lookalike does Darna moves
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 5:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from Nadine Lustre, former “Darna” actress Angel Locsin also has a doppelganger at this year’s batch of Binibining Pilipinas contestants.

Honey Grace Cartasano, representing Rizal Province, has been known among her Binibining Pilipinas sisters as Angel’s mirror image.

A student of ICCT Colleges Foundation Inc., the 25-year-old Honey Grace “was once an out-of-school youth and had to work different jobs to finance her own education,” said her profile posted in Binibining Pilipinas’ website.

“Now that she is close to getting her own degree, she wants to be an inspiration to the youth who face a similar situation.”

In this exclusive video shot by Philstar.com, Cartasano shared her version of Darna’s iconic transformation moves. She is among the 40 contestants from all over the Philippines competing for the Binibining Pilipinas’ grand coronation night on June 9. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

RELATED: WATCH: Nadine Lustre Binibining Pilipinas lookalike does Darna moves

Angel Locsin slams Jimmy Bondoc for post vs ABS-CBN

