"The General's Daughter" star Angel Locsin
Avon Philippines/Released
Angel Locsin slams Jimmy Bondoc for post vs ABS-CBN
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin fired back at singer Jimmy Bondoc after the latter said he is excited to see “the biggest TV network close down,” referring to ABS-CBN.

In her Twitter account, Angel used a line from Jimmy’s hit song, “Let Me Be The One,” saying that the singer might be having a bad day and so, she will pray for him. 

“Let me be the one to break this news to you so you don’t have to make excuses. The network might not be perfect but for you to be happy about thousands of people losing their jobs is pure evil. Maybe you’re just having a bad day. I will pray for you,” Angel wrote. 

Jimmy recently posted on Facebook that he is excited to see the shutdown of ABS-CBN, the network where he made a career as a singer and in which he appeared in shows like “ASAP” and “It’s Showtime.” 

“I am so excited to see the biggest tv network close down. This company is a snake pit, where success is based on politics and sexual favors. NOBODY dares to talk about it because they either benefit from it, or they would rather not have them as enemies,” he wrote. 

Jimmy, however, clarified that he is not happy to see people lose their jobs.

Angel also responded to Jimmy’s allegation that there are cases of sexual harassment happening in the network wherein artists are allegedly given indecent proposal in exchange for fame. 

“Nung sumikat ka ba may na experience ka na sexual harassment? If yes i encourage you and all the victims to report this to the police. But generalizing that sexual favor is a prerequisite to success is just wrong,” said Angel, who recently shared in her Instagram story that a dog bit her on the face. 

Jimmy answered back in his personal Facebook account, saying: “In my opinion, it was not a generalization, but rather a recognition of its existence. However, generalized or not, one case of verified harassment is one too many, personal or not.”

He also invited everyone who experience sexual harassment in any TV network to speak up and promised to give them jobs should they lose their jobs for breaking their silence.

"Sa mga nag-aalala na mawawalan kayo ng trabaho, I don't think you should worry. Kung competent kayo at innocent, bakit naman kayo matatanggal kahit mag change ownership or management? Lalo na pag naging government-owned ang any network, protektado lalo ang tenure niyo," Jimmy explained in another post.

In another post, which Angel claimed to be her last statement about the issue, the actress urged the singer to “Don’t just rant on Facebook. Your rant discredits the artists that truly worked hard to get to where they are. Magtulungan tayo at ‘wag magsiraan. Let’s not wish ill of others rather let’s look for the proper solutions. And yes I was sincere when I said I will pray for you :) have a good day!”

