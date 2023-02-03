^

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 6:48pm
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college
Representatives from Miriam College, including President Laura Quiambao-Del Rosario, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of agreement with the Camosun College of British Columbia, Canada on Feb. 3, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the sky-high tuition costs or limited scholarship opportunities reserved for a lucky few.

With around 49,000 Filipino students studying overseas in 2022 -- twice more than the estimate of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) before the pandemic – Filipino students are clearly interested in exploring opportunities for global education.

It is this aspiration that bolstered the creation of a newly launched international program that will allow Filipino students to study in Canada at a more affordable rate.

Miriam College (MC) inked its memorandum of agreement with Canadian school Camosun College on Friday to offer a “joint” undergraduate study where students can earn academic credentials in both the Philippines and Canada, among other global study opportunities.

MC President Laura Quiambao-Del Rosario said that the partnership with Camosun college allows students from the Philippines to study in Canada without breaking the bank.

“More than ever, it is important for nationals of any country to learn the story and the history of the citizens of another as everybody grapplers with complex issues affecting all nations,” Quiambao-Del Rosario said at the partnership launch.

Describing the partnership as “a rare opportunity” among educational institutions, Camosun College President Lane Trotter said that Canadian and Filipino students can now “complete entire programs” and pursue combined studies in both schools.

“That doesn’t really exist anywhere, certainly not between Canada and the Philippines. That makes it unique,” Trotter added. “The fact (is) that we have identified a broad range of programs that we want to partner on in the future. In the past, it has been narrow and short, but this is the beginning of a very elaborate and combined way of working together.”

Opportunities to study in Canada

There are three different international programs covered by the partnership. These will be “initially implemented” as an extension program at MC Alviera, the college’s new campus in Pampanga, before being rolled out in MC’s main campus in Quezon City, Metro Manila and another campus in Nuvali.

MC is offering the “Miriam and Camosun International Stream” where students from MC Alviera can study there for the first two years before completing the second half of their studies at Camosun.

Under this joint program, Filipino graduates from Camosun can also apply for a work permit of up to three years.

“If the students want to pursue immigration, this will assist in that. Because in Canada, if you do two years at a Canadian institution, that creates eligibility for a three-year work-study visa. And then at the end of that, people can apply for permanent residency,” Trotter said. He added, however, that this is not a main thrust of the program.

Alternatively, future graduates of MC Alviera’s undergraduate degree program can pursue their post-graduate studies at Camosun, where they will receive priority admission and a 10% tuition discount on the first year.

Another option for students is to go on a student exchange program, which will allow them to attend one or two semesters at Camosun without paying additional tuition fees.

MC Alviera will be offering the following undergraduate programs: Bachelor of Design in Creative Industries, Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Bachelor of Early Childhood.

The school will also offer a Technical and Vocational Education and Training Certificate in Digital Animation.

MC Alviera will be opening its doors to co-ed students in August 2023.

