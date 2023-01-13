^

Campus

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 1:52pm
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

(As released) The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), will celebrate its 95th anniversary with a grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

“Valik-Varsi: The Varsitarian Grand Alumni Homecoming” will be held at the lobby of the Blessed Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, O.P. Building (Thomasian Alumni Center), UST, España, Manila.

Among the distinguished “V” alumni expected to attend are former UST rector and Commission on Higher Education chair Fr. Rolando V. de la Rosa, O.P., communications scholar Crispin Maslog, former Sen. Francisco Tatad, award-winning fictionist-essayist Cristina Pantoja-Hidalgo, renowned artist Remedios Boquiren, Manila Bulletin columnist Nestor Cuartero, Associated Press chief correspondent in Manila Jim Gomez, award-winning poet Vim Nadera, and musician and broadcast personality Lourd de Veyra.

To perform in the event are the UST Symphony Orchestra and the UST Singers.

The Varsitarian alumni who will host the event are political journalist Christian Esguerra, ABS-CBN Corporate Communications head Kane Choa, and Eggshell Worldwide Communication, Inc. managing and PR director Ro-Charmaine Pidal-Pahate.

In 1928, the Varsitarian was established by lexicographer-writer-teacher Jose Villa Panganiban, the first director of the National Language Institute (now the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino).

Originally set up so that students, according to the paper’s first editorial on January 16, 1928, could have “something to write on,” the Varsitarian has become the oldest Catholic campus paper and the most influential student publication in the Philippines.

The Varsitarian’s pages have been graced by prominent figures in Philippine journalism and arts and letters– press freedom icon Jose Burgos Jr., columnists Teodoro Valencia, Joe Guevarra, and Neal Cruz, sports journalist Antonio Siddayao, fictionists Paz Latorena, Norma Miraflor, Rogelio Sikat, and Eric Gamalinda, National Artist for the Visual Arts J. Elizalde Navarro, and National Artists for Literature F. Sionil José, Bienvenido Lumbera, and Cirilo Bautista.

Varsitarian alumni have also distinguished themselves in public and ecclesiastical services– Vice President Emmanuel Pelaez, Manila Mayor Arsenio Lacson, Sorsogon Governor Juan G. Frivaldo, Philippine Medical Association president Dr. Vicente Rosales Sr., Makati Medical Center Director Saturnino Javier, Jaro Archbishop Artemio Casas, Sister Delia Coronel, ICM, Mindanao Scholar and the first nun to be kidnapped by the Muslim secessionists in the 1970’s, and Sister Regina Kuizon, Superior of the Religious of the Good Shepherd Province of the Philippines and Japan.

For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center of the Philippines’s Encyclopedia for the Arts – the only student paper to be so cited.

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOÂ­MAS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BCPD scholars shine as they join 2022 pandemic graduates
August 17, 2022 - 1:02pm

BCPD scholars shine as they join 2022 pandemic graduates

August 17, 2022 - 1:02pm
The school’s 30th Commencement Exercises, themed “Pursuing Dreams and Fostering Resilience in the Face of Adversity,”...
Campus
fbtw
8th DLSMUN: Pushing the boundaries of today&rsquo;s technology
March 18, 2022 - 11:09am

8th DLSMUN: Pushing the boundaries of today’s technology

By Adrian Serafica, Robyn Magno | March 18, 2022 - 11:09am
Being branded as the largest Model United Nations event in the Philippines, DLSMUN prides itself on continuing the hard work...
Campus
fbtw
With help from netizens, fisherman's son raises $1,000 to secure slot in US university
December 30, 2021 - 1:07pm

With help from netizens, fisherman's son raises $1,000 to secure slot in US university

By Chenny SaÃ±ano | December 30, 2021 - 1:07pm
Marco Jones Sagun was offered a “Presidential scholarship” amounting to $35,000 per year in the Massachusetts-based...
Campus
fbtw
Romblon State University secures P39-M CHED grant
February 12, 2021 - 4:42pm

Romblon State University secures P39-M CHED grant

By Rachel Evangelista-Llorca | February 12, 2021 - 4:42pm
Romblon State University secured a funding from the Commission on Higher Education for three major projects worth...
Campus
fbtw
UP decision to defer grades said to put class requirements over student welfare
April 16, 2020 - 7:52pm

UP decision to defer grades said to put class requirements over student welfare

By Ratziel San Juan | April 16, 2020 - 7:52pm
Others also questioned the integrity and composition of the Board of Regents itself, with only three sectoral (faculty, staff,...
Campus
fbtw
UP mulls ending sem early as Ateneo readies for post-COVID-19 school year
April 14, 2020 - 7:14pm

UP mulls ending sem early as Ateneo readies for post-COVID-19 school year

By Ratziel San Juan | April 14, 2020 - 7:14pm
The committee, however, did not heed students' calls for mass promotion and instead recommended to postpone grades for the...
Campus
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with