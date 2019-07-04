Edukasyon.ph, Asus hold graphic design workshop at PUP featuring Tom Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — Edukasyon, the largest education technology platform for Filipino Gen Z youth, continued its year-long partnership with ASUS Philippines by hosting a graphic design workshop at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Communication Society.

Held last June 25 at the PUP campus in Sta. Mesa, Manila, the workshop was attended by 50 college students, who participated in a hands-on experience of creating digital art using ASUS laptops.

The workshop also featured actor, singer and digital animator Tom Rodriguez as guest speaker. He guided students in learning what and how to draw, and in amplifying their talents through the use of new technology.

Rodriguez, a US-trained animator, stressed the importance of story conceptualization, character development and the juxtaposition of design elements. He shared that despite his hectic schedule, his passion for continuing his craft is constantly reignited by exceptional work from renowned animation studios.

“The medium of design may evolve, but knowing the essence of the art, the idea you are trying to communicate—for me, that’s the biggest inspiration,” Rodriguez said.

JV Valderama, a journalism student from PUP College of Communication, said, “Mr. Tom Rodriguez taught us the importance of story development and the value of collaborating in teams for proper design execution. In terms of technical skills, I gained hands-on experience in applying elements like colors, shapes and accessories, using tools from ASUS.”

The partnership between Edukasyon.ph and Asus Philippines help engage with young creative minds through the support of seasoned professionals in digital-focused disciplines. Photo Release

Edukasyon’s initiative is part of the Share Campaign, which technology giant ASUS launched in 2017 along with free gaming sessions, gadgets displays and other exciting activities as a way of giving back to its customers.

“The Share Campaign, through our collaboration with Edukasyon, enables us to support many young Filipinos in upgrading their creative skill sets. We are excited to offer engaging online content, lectures and unique demonstrations that will be valuable for their personal and professional development,” George Su, ASUS Philippines country head for Systems Business Group, said.

Earlier this year, ASUS partnered with Edukasyon to extend the online and offline campaign to the platform’s growing community of 10 million students.

The partnership helps engage with young creative minds through the support of seasoned professionals in digital-focused disciplines such as graphic design, photography and videography, and through the use of ASUS devices such as ASUSPRO, Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Zenbook notebooks.

Edukasyon and ASUS will continue to empower the Filipino youth through specialized trainings, experiential learning and other activities that will be rolled-out to more schools in the metro in the coming months.

“With ASUS, we share a common goal of enhancing students’ technical capabilities and helping boost their employability. We look forward to our continued collaboration so that more Filipino youth can be inspired and can leverage modern technology in building their future career paths,” Edukasyon CEO and founder Henry Motte-Muñoz ended.

For more information, visit www.edukasyon.ph.