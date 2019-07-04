As guest speaker, actor and singer Tom Rodriguez, who is also an animator, guided students in learning what and how to draw, and in amplifying their talents through the use of new technology.
Photo Release
Edukasyon.ph, Asus hold graphic design workshop at PUP featuring Tom Rodriguez
(Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Edukasyon, the largest education technology platform for Filipino Gen Z youth, continued its year-long partnership with ASUS Philippines by hosting a graphic design workshop at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Communication Society.

Held last June 25 at the PUP campus in Sta. Mesa, Manila, the workshop was attended by 50 college students, who participated in a hands-on experience of creating digital art using ASUS laptops.

The workshop also featured actor, singer and digital animator Tom Rodriguez as guest speaker. He guided students in learning what and how to draw, and in amplifying their talents through the use of new technology.

Rodriguez, a US-trained animator, stressed the importance of story conceptualization, character development and the juxtaposition of design elements. He shared that despite his hectic schedule, his passion for continuing his craft is constantly reignited by exceptional work from renowned animation studios.

“The medium of design may evolve, but knowing the essence of the art, the idea you are trying to communicate—for me, that’s the biggest inspiration,” Rodriguez said.

JV Valderama, a journalism student from PUP College of Communication, said, “Mr. Tom Rodriguez taught us the importance of story development and the value of collaborating in teams for proper design execution. In terms of technical skills, I gained hands-on experience in applying elements like colors, shapes and accessories, using tools from ASUS.”

The partnership between Edukasyon.ph and Asus Philippines help engage with young creative minds through the support of seasoned professionals in digital-focused disciplines. Photo Release

Edukasyon’s initiative is part of the Share Campaign, which technology giant ASUS launched in 2017 along with free gaming sessions, gadgets displays and other exciting activities as a way of giving back to its customers.

“The Share Campaign, through our collaboration with Edukasyon, enables us to support many young Filipinos in upgrading their creative skill sets. We are excited to offer engaging online content, lectures and unique demonstrations that will be valuable for their personal and professional development,” George Su, ASUS Philippines country head for Systems Business Group, said.

Earlier this year, ASUS partnered with Edukasyon to extend the online and offline campaign to the platform’s growing community of 10 million students.

The partnership helps engage with young creative minds through the support of seasoned professionals in digital-focused disciplines such as graphic design, photography and videography, and through the use of ASUS devices such as ASUSPRO, Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Zenbook notebooks.

Edukasyon and ASUS will continue to empower the Filipino youth through specialized trainings, experiential learning and other activities that will be rolled-out to more schools in the metro in the coming months.

“With ASUS, we share a common goal of enhancing students’ technical capabilities and helping boost their employability. We look forward to our continued collaboration so that more Filipino youth can be inspired and can leverage modern technology in building their future career paths,” Edukasyon CEO and founder Henry Motte-Muñoz ended.

 

For more information, visit www.edukasyon.ph.

EDUKASYON FILIPINO GEN Z
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
12 days ago
‘A self-worth not defined by acads’ — UPLB Class 2019 top grad
12 days ago
"It is not my acads that defines my worth." 
Campus
Sponsored
52 days ago
San Beda's energy efficiency efforts drive student awareness
By Argie C. Aguja | 52 days ago
Practicing energy efficiency and sustainability efforts in schools present many advantages. Aside from environmental benefits,...
Campus
335 days ago
Pinoy students top 14th International Mathematics Contest in Singapore
By Jan Milo Severo | 335 days ago
Filipino young Math wizards topped the 14th International Mathematics Contest in Singapore recently dominating 13 other ...
Campus
362 days ago
RAP, UST host international reading conference
362 days ago
As civility in society's discussion of important issues becomes more and more difficult, there is a need to understand that...
Campus
Over a year ago
Jessica Soho to receive 2018 UP Gawad Plaridel
Over a year ago
Veteran broadcast journalist Jessica Soho will receive this year's Gawad Plaridel from the University of the Philippines College...
Campus
Over a year ago
The power of education
By Hannah Joy Ibarra | Over a year ago
In the Filipino culture, one’s mediocrity cannot be hidden.
Campus
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with