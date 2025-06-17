^

Affordable, flexible, unlimited prepaid fiber for every Filipino household

June 17, 2025 | 11:00am
PLDT Home introduces a game-changing way for more Filipinos to enjoy fast, unlimited fiber internet.
MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home introduces a game-changing way for more Filipinos to enjoy fast, unlimited fiber internet—now available in a flexible prepaid option.

Filipinos are always looking for practical, budget-friendly ways to stay connected, whether for work, school, business or bonding at home. While fiber has long been the most preferred and reliable home internet solution, it was previously available only through postpaid plans. That changes with PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid.

John Palanca, senior vice president and head of home consumer business, and sales and development at PLDT

"Filipinos have a sharp eye for opportunity—embracing online gigs, remote work and multiple income streams to uplift their families and chase their dreams. PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid supports this everyday hustle with fast, reliable internet that keeps up with their pace—no monthly bills, no lock-ins, just full control and flexibility,” says John Palanca, senior vice president and head of home consumer business, and sales and development at PLDT.

Reliable and unlimited Fiber, now in prepaid

For as low as P23.30 per day, subscribers get speeds of up to 50 Mbps with unlimited data—perfect for HD streaming, online learning, video calls, gaming or multiple users at home.

Why choose fiber prepaid? PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid offers the stability and strength of a dedicated fiber line, ensuring seamless digital experiences in households with multiple connected devices.

Flexible loading packages that fit every budget

The Fiber Prepaid service also gives families flexibility in managing their monthly bills. Subscribers may top-up their fiber service based on their needs and budget options: P50 for one day; P199 for seven days; P399 for 15 days; and P699 for 30 days—all of these offering unlimited fiber speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

Best of all, it starts with a one-time installation fee of P999, which already includes seven days of unlimited fiber for free.

Powered by the Philippines’ widest fiber network

Backed by PLDT’s extensive fiber infrastructure with approximately 1.2 million cable kilometers, reaching 18.76 million homes passed and covering 73% of towns and 91% of provinces, PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid ensures more families nationwide gain access to world-class internet.

As the country’s leading digital services provider, PLDT Home continues to empower Filipino households through innovative, value-packed solutions that support their goals, dreams and daily connection needs.

 

To learn more, visit PLDT Home website.

Editor’s Note: This press release from PLDT Home is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

