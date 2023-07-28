^

Telecoms

Japan-affiliated telco InfiniVAN signs joint venture partnership with global IX company BBIX

Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 4:00pm
Japan-affiliated telco InfiniVAN signs joint venture partnership with global IX company BBIX
(From left) InfiniVAN business development advisor Alejandro Aquino, managing director Takeshi Ohba, CFO Valenbert Juan, director Shikegi Nakahara, IPS Inc. chairman of Koji Miyashita, BBIX CEO Hidetoshi Ikeda, COO Michikazu Fukuchi, director Masahiro Ikeda and manager Toya Oba.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Japan-affiliated telecommunications company, InfiniVAN Inc., kicked off its partnership with BBIX last July 26 with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) toward the formation of a Philippine joint venture entity.

InfiniVAN and BBIX are aiming to bring to the Philippine market the major benefits of an internet exchange, which includes faster data delivery, improving access quality and reduced operating costs for service providers.

While there are existing internet exchange points in the Philippines now, BBIX’s more than 20 years of experience interconnecting local and international content providers and internet service providers (ISPs) of all sizes in Japan—combined with InfiniVAN’s nationwide fiber optic backbone network infrastructure and massive lit capacity to the internet backbone—brings peering in the country to an entirely different level.

InfiniVAN business development advisor Alejandro Aquino said, “InfiniVAN primarily caters to the bulk bandwidth requirements of the ISPs and CATV operators (turned ISPs). International bandwidth costs are a significant part of their operations and, if not kept in check, can translate to high connectivity costs even for end users.”

“The presence of a globally-connected IXs will lead to a significant reduction in these costs allowing ISPs to afford more bandwidth at lower prices and provide more cost-effective service packages to a larger user base. This development is sure to result in a higher quality user experience for internet users in the country,” he added.

The partnership between InfiniVAN and BBIX will prove to be another step in bringing Filipinos the international-quality internet that they deserve for lesser cost.

As Michikazu Fukuchi, COO of BBIX, said, “We expect that the Philippine internet will be growing. As we know, the penetration of the internet here is only about 50% while in Japan, it’s almost already at 100%, so there is clearly a gap that needs to be filled. It is a good opportunity for growth.”

vuukle comment

INTERNET PROVIDERS

TELCOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates
May 19, 2023 - 12:54pm

Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates

May 19, 2023 - 12:54pm
Globe Telecom Inc. said Friday it would put more focus on the Visayas and Mindanao areas where SIM registration rates are...
Telecoms
fbtw
Globe closes third tower deal with Frontier Towers
May 18, 2023 - 11:30am

Globe closes third tower deal with Frontier Towers

May 18, 2023 - 11:30am
The deal was reported in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday. As it is, this latest move covered...
Telecoms
fbtw
Converge Q1 earnings surge on back of subscriber adds
May 11, 2023 - 4:20pm

Converge Q1 earnings surge on back of subscriber adds

May 11, 2023 - 4:20pm
Residential postpaid and prepaid subscribers posted growth in the first quarter, ending with 1.89 million and 28,995 api...
Telecoms
fbtw
Globe secures new tower deal with Aboitiz-backed joint venture
May 8, 2023 - 1:45pm

Globe secures new tower deal with Aboitiz-backed joint venture

May 8, 2023 - 1:45pm
The sale and leaseback deal also included a commitment to construct over 200 towers in Visayas and in Mindanao.
Telecoms
fbtw
Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability
April 27, 2023 - 1:30pm

Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability

April 27, 2023 - 1:30pm
Dennis Uy-led Dito Telecommunity Corp. bared plans it would be expanding into the postpaid and enterprise segments to send...
Telecoms
fbtw
Globe sees illegal website blocks increase in Q1
April 26, 2023 - 2:07pm

Globe sees illegal website blocks increase in Q1

April 26, 2023 - 2:07pm
Globe said the number of online gambling, smishing, and phishing sites that they blocked soared 41.3% year-on-year in the...
Telecoms
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with