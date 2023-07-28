Japan-affiliated telco InfiniVAN signs joint venture partnership with global IX company BBIX

MANILA, Philippines — Japan-affiliated telecommunications company, InfiniVAN Inc., kicked off its partnership with BBIX last July 26 with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) toward the formation of a Philippine joint venture entity.

InfiniVAN and BBIX are aiming to bring to the Philippine market the major benefits of an internet exchange, which includes faster data delivery, improving access quality and reduced operating costs for service providers.

While there are existing internet exchange points in the Philippines now, BBIX’s more than 20 years of experience interconnecting local and international content providers and internet service providers (ISPs) of all sizes in Japan—combined with InfiniVAN’s nationwide fiber optic backbone network infrastructure and massive lit capacity to the internet backbone—brings peering in the country to an entirely different level.

InfiniVAN business development advisor Alejandro Aquino said, “InfiniVAN primarily caters to the bulk bandwidth requirements of the ISPs and CATV operators (turned ISPs). International bandwidth costs are a significant part of their operations and, if not kept in check, can translate to high connectivity costs even for end users.”

“The presence of a globally-connected IXs will lead to a significant reduction in these costs allowing ISPs to afford more bandwidth at lower prices and provide more cost-effective service packages to a larger user base. This development is sure to result in a higher quality user experience for internet users in the country,” he added.

The partnership between InfiniVAN and BBIX will prove to be another step in bringing Filipinos the international-quality internet that they deserve for lesser cost.

As Michikazu Fukuchi, COO of BBIX, said, “We expect that the Philippine internet will be growing. As we know, the penetration of the internet here is only about 50% while in Japan, it’s almost already at 100%, so there is clearly a gap that needs to be filled. It is a good opportunity for growth.”