Globe eyeing AI use in customer service

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom, Inc. is exploring the potential of using artificial intelligence to bolster customer service experience and improve cost efficiency.

That was their statement on Tuesday, gleaned from an interview of Globe Group president and CEO Ernest Cu in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“Given the fact that we're driving automation towards cost and operational efficiency, I think this is going to be a big contributor to our exercise,” Cu said.

The telco said they witnessed AI complete customer interactions conducted entirely in Filipino.

Globe said that the company’s main focus centered on operations currently, where AI has shown “promising” use cases by automating routine tasks. These range from outbound calls, customer care, and collection.

Earlier this year, the telco struck a partnership with Australia-based Givvable to improve sustainability across its supply chain.

Shares in Globe ended trading on Tuesday 0.23% up at P1,749 apiece.