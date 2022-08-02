^

PLDT Home remains fastest in Philippines, tops Speedtest Award Q1-Q2 2022

August 2, 2022 | 8:57am
PLDT Home remains fastest in Philippines, tops Speedtest Award Q1-Q2 2022
PLDT Home has been the country’s fastest ISP for five consecutive years and is strongly committed to delivering undisputable speeds to every Filipino household.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home is consistently named the Philippines’ fastest broadband, besting all major internet providers in the country, as it wins for the fifth consecutive year at the Ookla®Speedtest™ Awards Q1-Q2. 

The global benchmarking company, Ookla®, announced that PLDT achieved a speed score of 77.91 and logged the fastest download and upload speeds at 210.83Mbps and 234.21Mbps, respectively.

“The past years have proven how essential fast and reliable internet services are for Filipinos to work, study, and be entertained at home. With this award, we thank Ookla® for recognizing our consistent efforts to top ourselves. This win reiterates our unwavering commitment to power our customers with the best digital services so that they can progress in life as they do things digitally better at home,” Jeremiah de la Cruz, PLDT senior vice president and head of Consumer Business-Home, said.

PLDT Home has been the country’s fastest ISP for five consecutive years and is strongly committed to delivering undisputable speeds to every Filipino household.

“Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present PLDT with the award for Fastest Broadband in the Philippines. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q1-Q2 2022 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest," Ookla CEO Doug Suttles said.

Fastest broadband in key cities in the country

PLDT Home also clocked the top speeds in 15 major areas in the Philippines, besting all other major telco providers. These areas include: Quezon City, Pasig City, Davao City, Cagayan de Oro, Bulacan, Bacolod, Cainta, Baguio City, Pasay City, Iloilo City, Lucena, Malabon City, Valenzuela City, Marikina City and Batangas. 

For the top four areas, PLDT achieved highest download and upload speeds, respectively, at 68.30Mbps and 70.73Mbps in Quezon City; 89.57Mbps and 83.42Mbps in Bulacan. In Mindanao, PLDT Home recorded 47.64 download and 47.58 upload speeds, respectively, at 79.35Mbps and 79.10Mbps in Davao City; and 84.75Mbps and 84.56Mbps in Cagayan De Oro. 

Home in fastest mode with PLDT

PLDT Home, as the country’s leading digital services provider, seeks to stay on top of the ever-changing digital shift by continuously delivering the most powerful and fastest fiber-to-the-home network to its over 3.1 million fiber subscribers. 

In July, PLDT boosted its international network capacity through its US-Transpacific Jupiter cable system infrastructure which is expected to provide greater capacity in multiple Terabits per second. This benefits PLDT customers with growing demands for digital services and better digital experience.  

PLDT is also the only telco provider in the Philippines that can deliver up to 10,000 Mbps fiber-optic service. This puts the country alongside first-world nations that have access to such ultra-fast home internet speeds as South Korea, Japan, Sweden, Norway, Italy, New Zealand and the USA. 

All these innovations are powered by PLDT’s widest network with its fiber infrastructure expanded to over 803,000 kilometers, extending its reach to 15.5 million homes passed, and a total fiber capacity of 6.25 million ports. 

 

Experience home in its fastest mode with PLDT Home’s fastest internet. Visit www.pldthome.com/fastestinternet to learn more. 


*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

