Smart delivers best overall mobile experience with fastest, widest network â€“ Opensignal

Smart delivers best overall mobile experience with fastest, widest network – Opensignal

The Philippine Star
July 11, 2022
Opensignal's Mobile Network Experience Report*, which covered the period January 1 to March 31, showed that Smart topped a total of 11 out of a possible 16 categories
MANILA, Philippines — PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) delivers the best mobile network experience to Filipinos as it dominated the latest report by independent analytics firm Opensignal covering the essential aspects of service, including speed, coverage, and experience.  

Opensignal's Mobile Network Experience Report*, which covered the period January 1 to March 31, showed that Smart topped a total of 11 out of a possible 16 categories, knocking competition out of the park when it comes to serving the connectivity needs of subscribers.  

In terms of speed, Opensignal recognized Smart for offering the Best Download Speed Experience, Best 5G Download Speed and Best 5G Upload Speed.

On the other hand, in terms of coverage, Opensignal cited the company for Best 4G Coverage Experience, Best 5G Availability and Best 5G Reach.

Smart also earned the lion’s share of categories related to mobile experience, including Best Video Experience, Best Games Experience, Best Voice App Experience, Best 5G Games Experience and Best 5G Voice App Experience.

Operator to beat in the Philippines

"For the first time, we have directly compared the mobile network experience and the 5G experience of our Filipino users in the same report and in another first we have also analyzed the consistency of our users’ experience. Smart is once again the operator to beat in the Philippines," Sam Fenwick, Opensignal senior analyst and author of the report, said.   

"These citations are a testament to our sustained investments in our network, and our combined efforts to continuously improve our customers' experience," Al Panlilio, PLDT Inc and Smart Communications president and CEO, said.

"As the economy reopens, our customers’ shifting needs will entail higher mobile usage. Opensignal’s report validates that we are best positioned to enable hybrid workplaces and online learning, the use of e-commerce and digital payments, and empower businesses to thrive in the post-pandemic next normal," Panlilio continued.  

Outright winner and leader  

“Speed and coverage have never been more crucial in our increasingly digital world. They make a huge difference in experience—whether you’re making a video call to a loved one, sending an urgent file at work,  playing in competitive esports or executing a multimillion trade or life-changing decision," Francis Flores, head of Consumer Business Group-Individual at Smart, said.

"These citations attest to how Smart empowers subscribers to live more through its superior network,” he added. 

According to Opensignal, Smart users had the best experience when streaming video over mobile connections, making Smart the outright winner of the Video Experience award.  

The report also showed that Smart users observed the fastest average 5G download speeds—149.9Mbps, making Smart the winner of the 5G Download Speed award and giving it a lead of 38.8Mbps or 35% over its nearest competitor.

Opensignal also said that Smart is the 4G Coverage Experience award as Smart users were able to find a 4G signal in the most locations out of all the locations visited by their Filipino users.

From Batanes to Tawi-Tawi

To support the growing mobile data needs of Filipinos, Smart increased to 76,600 its total base stations nationwide as of March 2022, supporting its 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G customers from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi. This includes around 7,300 5G base stations.

The accelerated deployment of LTE, 5G, and fiber across the country is part of PLDT and Smart’s broader initiative to deliver world-class experience to customers nationwide.

 

*Opensignal Awards-Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – March 31, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

