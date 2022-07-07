Globe aims to link businesses into â€˜ecosystem of partnershipsâ€™ for greater shared future

Globe aims to link businesses into ‘ecosystem of partnerships’ for greater shared future

Leading digital solutions platform Globe held a face-to-face event, the Globe Business’ flagship Enterprise Innovation Forum, which underscored how businesses should move forward and be linked into ecosystems towards a better normal.

For the first time since the pandemic, leading digital solutions platform Globe held a face-to-face event, the Globe Business' flagship Enterprise Innovation Forum, which underscored how businesses should move forward and be linked into ecosystems towards a better normal.

The event themed “Techography: Charting Our Greater Shared Future,” gathered over 450 attendees at the Shangri-La Fort in May, among them industry experts, global enterprise partners, and business leaders.

Raymond Policarpio, vice president for Product Management and Marketing at Globe Business, Enterprise Group, shared how the pandemic has "opened a bigger opportunity to help companies exist in synergy amidst a business landscape that’s in a constant state of flux.”

“We can achieve greater things if we work together in ecosystems for the greater good of all, driven by constant collaborations,” Policarpio said, noting that business models may change and that innovations must ultimately take suit.

Swan Sit, an international marketing maven, investor, speaker and advisor who served as keynote speaker, affirmed this.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we need collaboration to make it together. A supply chain is a chain for a reason. It cannot be just one company doing the heavy lifting. Businesses can’t survive in this new world without collaboration,” she said.

“The name and mission of Techography are exactly what the world needs right now, which is to help businesses navigate technology on a global scale,” Sit added.

As such, Globe Business aims to equip companies with innovative tools that give them access to an ecosystem of partnerships—tools that will gear them and their communities to pivot quickly and seamlessly into a digital economy.

Developed internally with the help of renowned tech partners, some of Globe Business’ tech solutions include:

Software-defined networks. At the moment, there is equipment on both Globe and clients' ends, with fiber in between. But now, Globe is adding a layer of software that can be controlled and managed by clients. Currently, they can't view the internal parts of the network, but in the future they will have visibility on parts of the network that are relevant to their businesses.



ICT products expansion and improvement. Globe Business has three ICT companies growing at an escalated rate due to high demand. These are: Cascadeo, a world-class managed cloud services company; Third Pillar, a systems and business integration company; and Yondu, designed for software and app development. All these companies are poised to deliver software-based business solutions that enable businesses to embrace tech ecosystems.



Building expansive cybersecurity facilities. Now more than ever, businesses and customers are more conscious about protection, so Globe has been investing in partnerships with major vendors to bring vastly improved cybersecurity to its clients, especially with the rise of hybrid work arrangements.



Now more than ever, businesses and customers are more conscious about protection, so Globe has been investing in partnerships with major vendors to bring vastly improved cybersecurity to its clients, especially with the rise of hybrid work arrangements. Better services through wider bandwidth availability. In a bid to make internet connectivity available across the Philippines, Globe continues to roll out its 5G network, closing the first quarter of 2022 with 380 new builds.

“The Globe Group has put together highly advanced technical capabilities within the network, and at the center of all these developments are its partner businesses and its customers. We looked into what they needed and built solutions from there,” Policarpio explained.

Whatever stage in digital transformation businesses are in, Globe Business will cater to their needs.

So what does the future hold for businesses as they transform digitally? Policarpio answered, “Enterprise leaders must ensure that they move with the changing times. There might be hesitation to go forward, but it’s much more precarious to get left behind. Opportunities await those who courageously take the step to surpass a pre-pandemic mindset.”

