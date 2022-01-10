



















































 
























Transformation over profit: Globe Business forum advocates digital change for greatest good




Now on its 12th year, the latest Lead-In Forum has its scope set beyond profit, instead focusing on issues surrounding the environment, governance and the society at large. 
MANILA, Philippines — Through its enterprise division, Globe Business, telecommunications giant Globe Telecom has successfully conducted its annual Leadership Innovation (Lead-In) Forum with the theme, “Bigger Picture, Greater Future: Redefining Success Beyond Business.”


Now on its 12th year, the latest Lead-In Forum has its scope set beyond profit, instead focusing on issues surrounding the environment, governance and the society at large. Ultimately, the aim is to foster “radical compassion” and a thrust into digitization in the way modern businesses should be run.


In attendance in the multi-awarded flagship event were as many as 900 leaders and executives, including Microsoft Corporation Chief Environmental Officer Lucas Joppa, Ayala Corporation Managing Director Alredo Ayala and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation President and CEO Cesar Romero, among others.


Value shared is value doubled


Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu emphasizes necessary changes in order to carry out what he describes as The Great Reset.

There isn’t a more opportune time for all these movers and shakers to get the ball rolling towards positive impact, especially as the world grapples with both the ongoing pandemic and climate crisis.


“Profit isn't the end goal. Beyond the capacity of our businesses, we redefine success as the strides we can make for humankind.  It is the bigger picture for the greater future,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu, emphasizing on necessary changes to carry out what he describes as The Great Reset.


“When we say we’re building greater businesses, it’s in a holistic sense. Greater for us humans. Greater for our stakeholders. Greater for everyone,” he added.


More to the point, Cu cited important criteria to achieve success in this endeavor moving forward, including environmental sustainability, social equality, inclusivity and diversity, corporate integrity and responsible governance—all of which can benefit from digital technology as backbone.


It is when all of these are met that businesses can truly help humankind for the long term.


Walking the talk


(Clockwise from left) Host and Moderator David Celdran, Microsoft Corporation Chief Environmental Officer Lucas Joppa, Ayala Corporation Managing Director Alredo Ayala, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation President and CEO Cesar Romero and Globe Telecom Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communcations Yoly Crisanto

In its pivot towards tech-led positive impact in the community, Globe Business has partnered with The Mead Foundation and made a donation of P500,000.


The Mead Foundation, founded by Ben Mead, is a non-profit organization that spearheads charitable projects championing environmental advocacy and empowerment of disadvantaged peoples in the Philippines.


Its projects include reforestation efforts, coral rescue, the Pawikan Project, and medical missions throughout the country.


Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), specifically UN SDG 9 that emphasizes the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.


 


