



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Telecoms

                        
Transformation over profit: Globe Business forum advocates digital change for greatest good

                        

                        
Gerald Dizon - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 11:08am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Transformation over profit: Globe Business forum advocates digital change for greatest good
Now on its 12th year, the latest Lead-In Forum has its scope set beyond profit, instead focusing on issues surrounding the environment, governance and the society at large. 
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Through its enterprise division, Globe Business, telecommunications giant Globe Telecom has successfully conducted its annual Leadership Innovation (Lead-In) Forum with the theme, “Bigger Picture, Greater Future: Redefining Success Beyond Business.”



Now on its 12th year, the latest Lead-In Forum has its scope set beyond profit, instead focusing on issues surrounding the environment, governance and the society at large. Ultimately, the aim is to foster “radical compassion” and a thrust into digitization in the way modern businesses should be run.



In attendance in the multi-awarded flagship event were as many as 900 leaders and executives, including Microsoft Corporation Chief Environmental Officer Lucas Joppa, Ayala Corporation Managing Director Alredo Ayala and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation President and CEO Cesar Romero, among others.



Value shared is value doubled



Transformation over profit: Globe Business forum advocates digital change for greatest good



Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu emphasizes necessary changes in order to carry out what he describes as The Great Reset.

Photo Release









There isn’t a more opportune time for all these movers and shakers to get the ball rolling towards positive impact, especially as the world grapples with both the ongoing pandemic and climate crisis.



“Profit isn't the end goal. Beyond the capacity of our businesses, we redefine success as the strides we can make for humankind.  It is the bigger picture for the greater future,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu, emphasizing on necessary changes to carry out what he describes as The Great Reset.



“When we say we’re building greater businesses, it’s in a holistic sense. Greater for us humans. Greater for our stakeholders. Greater for everyone,” he added.



More to the point, Cu cited important criteria to achieve success in this endeavor moving forward, including environmental sustainability, social equality, inclusivity and diversity, corporate integrity and responsible governance—all of which can benefit from digital technology as backbone.



It is when all of these are met that businesses can truly help humankind for the long term.



Walking the talk



Transformation over profit: Globe Business forum advocates digital change for greatest good



(Clockwise from left) Host and Moderator David Celdran, Microsoft Corporation Chief Environmental Officer Lucas Joppa, Ayala Corporation Managing Director Alredo Ayala, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation President and CEO Cesar Romero and Globe Telecom Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communcations Yoly Crisanto

Photo Release









In its pivot towards tech-led positive impact in the community, Globe Business has partnered with The Mead Foundation and made a donation of P500,000.



The Mead Foundation, founded by Ben Mead, is a non-profit organization that spearheads charitable projects championing environmental advocacy and empowerment of disadvantaged peoples in the Philippines.



Its projects include reforestation efforts, coral rescue, the Pawikan Project, and medical missions throughout the country.



Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), specifically UN SDG 9 that emphasizes the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.



 



To learn more about Globe Business, visit www.globe.com.ph/business/enterprise.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GLOBE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Transformation over profit: Globe Business forum advocates digital change for greatest good
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Transformation over profit: Globe Business forum advocates digital change for greatest good


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Now on its 12th year, the latest Lead-In Forum has its scope set beyond profit, instead focusing on issues surrounding the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe ramps up #BakunaNow efforts to support National Vaccination Drive
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
Globe ramps up #BakunaNow efforts to support National Vaccination Drive


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe supports the three-day National Vaccination Drive by spreading awareness on COVID-19 inoculation benefits and preventing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe launches hybrid store for its essential products and services
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
70 days ago

                              
                              
Globe launches hybrid store for its essential products and services


                              

                                 70 days ago                              


                                                            
The future of retail to boost customer experience is here.

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Providing Filipinos with rewarding experiences they deserve
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
71 days ago

                              
                              
Providing Filipinos with rewarding experiences they deserve


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 71 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe opens virtual amusement park, holds exciting events in month-long celebration of 917 Day

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In the middle of pandemic, digital transformation is needed toward future-ready Philippines
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
78 days ago

                              
                              
In the middle of pandemic, digital transformation is needed toward future-ready Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 78 days ago                              


                                                            
In a recently concluded webinar in July 28 entitled “Liveable Cities Lab: Empowering Communities through Technology,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As new school year opens, digital adoption is vital to redefine education experience
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
84 days ago

                              
                              
As new school year opens, digital adoption is vital to redefine education experience


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias,Jap Tobias |
                                 84 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom recently launched GoLearn, its unified, company-wide platform aimed at creating a better tomorrow for the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with