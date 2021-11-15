



































































 




   







   















Telecoms

                        
PLDT Home unveils most powerful Fibr plans with speed upgrades up to 600 Mbps!

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 9:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
PLDT Home unveils most powerful Fibr plans with speed upgrades up to 600 Mbps!
PLDT Home welcomes Filipino families to the future of home connectivity, unveiling new and upgraded Fibr plans with thrice as much speeds.
MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home welcomes Filipino families to the future of home connectivity, unveiling new and upgraded Fibr plans with thrice as much speeds.



That means PLDT Home Unli Fibr Plan 2699 subscribers get instantly upgraded from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps and Unli Fibr Plan 3799 subscribers jump from 200 Mbps to 600 Mbps. All PLDT Home subscribers will enjoy automatic speed upgrades without additional cost!



"With much excitement, we bring you our newest set of Fibr plans with upgraded speeds to further give every Filipino family the best digital experience," said Butch G. Jimenez Jr., senior vice president and head of PLDT Home Business.



“It’s a big part of PLDT Home's unwavering commitment to provide Filipino families a future that they can look forward to—a future where more homes across the country can easily access the best digital services and fastest connectivity,” he added.



Enjoy the fastest and most superior speeds optimized for smart home devices with the new Unli Fibr plans and select Fibr Plus plans inclusive of Mesh Wi-Fi devices for a seamless whole-home coverage!



Heres a rundown of the newest upgrades of Fibr plans:




	
		

			
			
Unli Fibr Plans

					
			
			
Upgraded Speeds

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 1699

					
			
			
From 35 Mbps to 50 Mbps

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 2099

					
			
			
From 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 2699

					
			
			
From 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 3799

					
			
			
From 200 Mbps to 600 Mbps

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 9499

					
			
			
1000 Mbps (1 Gbps)

					
		

	




 




	
		

			
			
Fibr Plus Plans

					
			
			
Upgraded Speeds

					
			
			
Mesh Wi-Fi devices

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 2399

					
			
			
From 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps

					
			
			
3

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 2999

					
			
			
From 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps

					
			
			
3

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 4099

					
			
			
From 200 Mbps to 600 Mbps

					
			
			
3

					
		

		

			
			
Plan 9999

					
			
			
1000 Mbps (1 Gbps)

					
			
			
5

					
		

	




 



Unli Fibr Plan 1699 is the most ideal plan for a small family with up to three devices. With speeds up to 50 Mbps, it’s perfect for heavy surfing, video calling and HD streaming.



At twice the speed, Unli Fibr Plan 2099 at 100 Mbps best fits a larger household with multiple devices used for UltraHD streaming, heavy file transfers and online gaming. This plan is ideal for a family making the most out of a work- and study-from-home setup.



Costing only a few pesos more for three times the speed from its previous edition, Unli Fibr Plan 2699 at 300 Mbps fits a household with more than 7 devices constantly tethered to the internet. At this speed, file transfers are done instantaneously and Ultra HD streaming is absolutely buffer-free. The plan is also three times as awesome for uninterrupted video streaming and online gaming!



For a home with more than 10 constantly-connected smart devices, Unli Fibr Plan 3799 at 600 Mbps makes the optimal option. Its capacity for seamless 4K streaming makes it the choice of competitive gamers, as well as home-based executives and professionals alike.







Butch G. Jimenez Jr., senior vice president and head of PLDT Home Business

For those living in an even larger home that requires maximum speeds, PLDT Home offers its premium Unli Fibr Plan 9499 at 1 Gbps – yes, thats a breakneck speed of up to 1,000 Mbps for the ultimate home digital experience!



It’s the best plan for today’s future-ready smart homes, promising equal upload and download speeds for top-notch digital home entertainment; the most seamless, simultaneous streaming; and the ultimate video gaming experience.



Beyond just delivering the most reliable and fastest internet speeds, PLDT Home continuously conducts network upgrades in its commitment to provide superior digital solutions to the country’s ever growing home internet demands.



Boasting a four-peat record at the prestigious Ookla® Speedtest Awards™, PLDT remains to be the undisputed fastest fixed network in the Philippines.



The latest Speedtest Awards™ for Q1-Q2 2021 showed PLDT achieving the fastest download and upload speeds in Makati, Cebu, and Davao, with an overall speed score of 46.25 for the quarter – besting all other major internet providers in the country.



Make your smart-home dreams come to life with the newest Fibr Unli and Fibr Plus plans.



 



