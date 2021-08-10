Globe outperforms competition in data traffic, still the preferred mobile network by customers

MANILA, Philippines— The country’s mobile leader Globe posted mobile data traffic of 1,761 petabytes in the first half of 2021, a 59%increase versus the same period last year.

Globe outperformed competition which reported 1,579 petabytes, clearly showing customers prefer to use the Globe network for mobile internet services.

One petabyte is equivalent to one million gigabytes of data.

“We are very happy that customers continue to prefer the Globe network. We aim to provide an elevated customer experience through better content, affordable offers, worthy promos and responsive customer service. Our relevant offers along with a markedly improved network experience show that we are hitting the sweet spot of our customers. We will do more to deepen our relationship with our customers with services that will enrich their lives,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

As of June, Globe has installed at least 641 new cell towers and completed 8,175 site upgrades as part of its continued network modernization efforts. The new cell sites were built in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Laguna, Iloilo, Cavite, Rizal, Batangas, Cebu, Bulacan and Pampanga.

Globe was also able to complete its network expansion in Pangasinan, Misamis Oriental, Nueva Ecija, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac and Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Siquijor and Guimaras.

Moreover, Globe has already surpassed the 600,000 FTTH lines it has laid down in 2020.

Globe’s relentless efforts to improve the country’s state of connectivity has led to it being the most consistent mobile network for two consecutive quarters in 2021, as verified by Ookla®.

The company remained the leader in nationwide mobile consistency, ahead of competition. The Consistency Score in Q1 2021 was 70.43 and 75.98 [1] in Q2 2021.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributes to the 10 UN SDGs.

