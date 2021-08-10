







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
Globe outperforms competition in data traffic, still the preferred mobile network by customers

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 5:28pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines— The country’s mobile leader Globe posted mobile data traffic of 1,761 petabytes in the first half of 2021, a 59%increase versus the same period last year.



Globe outperformed competition which reported 1,579 petabytes, clearly showing customers prefer to use the Globe network for mobile internet services.



One petabyte is equivalent to one million gigabytes of data.



“We are very happy that customers continue to prefer the Globe network.  We aim to provide an elevated customer experience through better content, affordable offers, worthy promos and responsive customer service. Our relevant offers along with a markedly improved network experience show that we are hitting the sweet spot of our customers.  We will do more to deepen our relationship with our customers with services that will enrich their lives,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said. 



As of June, Globe has installed at least 641 new cell towers and completed 8,175 site upgrades as part of its continued network modernization efforts. The new cell sites were built in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Laguna, Iloilo, Cavite, Rizal, Batangas, Cebu, Bulacan and Pampanga. 



Globe was also able to complete its network expansion in Pangasinan, Misamis Oriental, Nueva Ecija, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac and Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Siquijor and Guimaras. 



Moreover, Globe has already surpassed the 600,000 FTTH lines it has laid down in 2020.



Globe’s relentless efforts to improve the country’s state of connectivity has led to it being the most consistent mobile network for two consecutive quarters in 2021, as verified by Ookla®.



The company remained the leader in nationwide mobile consistency, ahead of competition. The Consistency Score in Q1 2021 was 70.43 and 75.98 [1] in Q2 2021.



 



Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributes to the 10 UN SDGs.



To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.



 



REFERENCE: 



Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data on Mobile Consistency Scores in the Philippines for Q1 and Q2 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GLOBE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO approaches 1-million subscriber mark
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
56 days ago

                              
                              
DITO approaches 1-million subscriber mark


                              

                                 56 days ago                              


                                                            
DITO, the country’s third major player in the telecommunications industry, recently announced updates and launched new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart's 5G network breaches 3,000 sites nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
73 days ago

                              
                              
Smart's 5G network breaches 3,000 sites nationwide


                              

                                 73 days ago                              


                                                            
PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the first to launch 5G in the Philippines, has fired up more than 3,000...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ready, set, Go+ with Globe&rsquo;s new prepaid promos
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
88 days ago

                              
                              
Ready, set, Go+ with Globe’s new prepaid promos


                              

                                 88 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe has rolled out new offers that equip everyone to fill that gap with the newest prepaid promos, Go+.

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ookla: Globe fastest download speeds in 10 of 17 regions in Q1 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
117 days ago

                              
                              
Ookla: Globe fastest download speeds in 10 of 17 regions in Q1 2021


                              

                                 117 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe beats competition across 10 out of 17 regions in the Philippines in terms of mobile download speed based on Ookla’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO Telecommunity launches commercially in Visayas and Mindanao
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
151 days ago

                              
                              
DITO Telecommunity launches commercially in Visayas and Mindanao


                              

                                 151 days ago                              


                                                            
DITO Telecommunity Corporation, the country’s third major player in the telecommunications industry heralded its entry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines 10th in APAC countries on Median 5G Download Speed: Ookla&reg; data
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
174 days ago

                              
                              
Philippines 10th in APAC countries on Median 5G Download Speed: Ookla® data


                              

                                 174 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines ranks 10th among APEC countries with median download speed on 5G at 182.50 Mbps based on Ookla Speedtest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Telecoms
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with