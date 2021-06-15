DITO approaches 1-million subscriber mark

MANILA, Philippines — DITO Telecommunity Corporation, the country’s third major player in the telecommunications industry, recently announced that they are fast approaching the one-million subscriber mark just a few weeks after their Metro Manila entry.

In a virtual press briefing announcing DITO Independence Day week activities, Atty. Adel Tamano, DITO Telecommunity Corporation chief administrative officer shared the news: “When we introduced DITO last May 17 in NCR and in other locations, we were just at the half-million subscriber mark, and in just three weeks, we find ourselves about to hit a million subscribers.”

“DITO truly is humbled with the reception we have received from the Filipino people and as our way of expressing our gratitude, we will be giving a special gift to all 1 million subscribers through the DITO app when we hit this milestone soon.”

On coverage expansion

Photo Release Retired Major General Rodolfo Santiago, DITO Telecommunity Corporation Chief Technology Officer, announced that DITO is adding 23 cities and municipalities to its commercial service areas, bringing the total to 123.

Retired Major General Rodolfo Santiago, DITO Telecommunity chief technology officer, disclosed that to commemorate the 123 years of Philippine independence on June 12, DITO is now available in 123 areas and targeting to be present in 146 areas by end June.

The 23 new areas are as follows:

Dagupan City and Manaoag in Pangasinan

Magalang in Pampanga

Pandi in Bulacan

La Paz Tarlac

Calauan and Victoria Laguna

Taysan and Balete in Batangas

Bacolod City and Pulupandan Negros Occidental

Moalboal, Bogo, San Remigio, Sogod, Alcantara, Santander, Ginatilan in Cebu

Kidapawan City and Makilala in North Cotabato

Santa Cruz and Bansalan in Davao del Sur

And Malybalay City in Bukidnon

In the issue of connectivity in currently covered areas, Santiago said, “We ask our subscribers to please not expect 100% coverage yet. There are of course isolated areas in the covered cities and municipalities that may experience intermittent service as we ramp up optimization of our network.”

He added that DITO is in more than 37% population coverage now and are fast approaching second year population coverage commitments of 51%.

On the issue of areas not covered by DITO, the CTO answered, “We do ask for the public’s understanding. There may be instances where consumers may already detect DITO especially in areas wherein we have not formally announced the availability of service, let me reiterate that in these unserved areas, there are some components that we are readying to ensure the customer experience is excellent.”

Freedom Week promos

Photo Release By expanding its network coverage and introducing new exclusive promos, DITO aims to make Filipinos experience freedom through products that provide strong connectivity at value-for-money prices.

As part of the Independence Day celebration, DITO introduced exclusive "Freedom Offers" for Filipinos from June 12 to 18.

Available exclusively in the official DITO Telecommunity Store on Shopee and Lazada, the DITO UNLI 499 promo offers unlimited data for 30 days for only P499. Upon purchasing your DITO sim card with the UNLI 499 promo, you can have 2GB of high-speed data that refreshes daily and up to 5Mbps speed upon consumption of the 2GB.

This promo also includes unlimited DITO to DITO calls, 300 minutes of calls to all mobile networks and unlimited SMS to all networks.

New and existing DITO users can also subscribe to the DITO 99 offer with 10GB of data for 30 days for only P99, unlimited DITO to DITO calls, 300 minutes of calls to all mobile networks and unlimited SMS to all networks. After purchasing their SIMs and loading via DITO Experience Stores, partner stores and retailers, subscribers can use the DITO App to avail of the DITO 99 promo.

"Being free from poor connectivity, lags, and expensive data services is one thing that Filipinos are always looking forward to. DITO, we will do our best to liberate them from these daily issues and make them experience freedom through products that provide strong connectivity at value-for-money prices," DITO Brand and Marketing Director Jasper Evangelista said.

For more information on the points of sale, the attractive new offers, and other details, please visit the official Facebook page of DITO at www.facebook.com/DITOphofficial or the website at www.dito.ph.