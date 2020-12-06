#VACCINEWATCHPH
Need a fast connection? No worries, Grab and Globe At Home have got you covered!
Now you can expect your new prepaid WiFi device to arrive at your doorstep within 60 minutes from ordering via the Grab app.
Released
(Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 12:28pm

Paying bills and purchasing necessities with the use of e-wallets have been a growing trend especially in a time where most people are still not comfortable going outside to run errands or buy something at the mall. Leveraging on this demand for quick and safe service, Globe At Home has partnered with Grab Mart to bring its products and services closer to Filipinos. 

In need of an affordable and reliable internet connection at home? Starting November 24, 2020, customers can conveniently purchase Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi and Xtreme Home Prepaid WiFi devices on GrabMart. Now you can expect your new prepaid WiFi device to arrive at your doorstep within 60 minutes from ordering via the Grab app.

With shareable and loadable data, you can share, surf, and watch with everyone at home! It even comes with 10GB of Free Data!

To order, just open the Grab app and tap Grab Mart. Select the (Globe At Home store: https://grb.to/globeonmart) and choose the device you wish to purchase, proceed to payment, and have your Globe at Home Prepaid modem in an hour or less. You can pay through (Credit, Debit, Cash and Grab Pay). 

Make the most out of your devices by registering to HomeSURF199 and HomeWATCH199! Starting November 28, surf more and do more with HomeSURF199 that comes with up to 30GB of data — 23GB open access data plus 1GB daily allocation for Google, YouTube, Viber, WhatsApp, and other apps good for 7 days. With HomeWATCH199, on the other hand, you can stream your favorite movies and series with 7 days of 6GB open access data and 4GB daily allocation for Netflix, iWant, Viu and streaming platforms.

Download the Grab app for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To be updated with the latest news on this partnership, visit www.globe.com/globeathome.

