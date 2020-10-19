#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines among Top 10 in worldwide telco investments
Globe has embarked on a wider and more inclusive builds and rollouts of its cell towers and fiber modernization to close the gaps in areas of the country where connectivity needs further improvement. 
Photo Release
Philippines among Top 10 in worldwide telco investments
(Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is among the Top 10 countries in the world when it comes to investments in telecommunications based on the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Rankings of 2020. 

With demand for connectivity and internet access becoming essential in the new normal, spending to improve telecommunications infrastructure has aggressively increased. 

Globe has embarked on a wider and more inclusive builds and rollouts of its cell towers and fiber modernization to close the gaps in areas of the country where connectivity needs further improvement.  At least P50.3 billion in capital expenditures has been allotted for Globe’s network expansion and upgrades for 2020. 

“It's been a number of years that the country has been over-indexing other countries when it comes to capital expenditures.  For 2019, our CAPEX to revenue ratio is about 34%. We expect to continue with the investments because of the increasing demand for our services,” said Ernest Cu, president and chief executive officer of Globe. 

With the new government policies lifting the restrictive permitting process in place, investments in telecom infrastructure are focused on tower builds to expand coverage and increase capacity.   Increasing fiber connections to homes is another investment opportunity to provide customers with better data experience.  Countries with better infrastructure have shown better chances and capability to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their economies. 

“With better, faster, accessible and affordable services, more opportunities will be made available to our people.  These opportunities will then be translated to a more stable and stronger economy that hopefully will give the Philippines a better spot in World Digital Competitiveness rankings in the future,” Cu added.  

 

For more information, click here or check out their official Facebook page.

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
11 days ago
Globe provides 5G access to more cities in Metro Manila
11 days ago
Globe announces more Metro Manila cities as newly fired up 5G sites.
Telecoms
fbfb
31 days ago
Globe Honored as Employer of the Year-Telecom Stevie Award Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers 
31 days ago
For the third consecutive year, Globe Telecom bagged the Gold Stevie Awards for Employer of the Year in Telecommunications....
Telecoms
fbfb
31 days ago
Smart gives back to subscribers in month-long 'Smart GigaFest' celebrations
31 days ago
Smart has kicked off Smart GigaFest, a month-long thanksgiving celebration featuring world-class entertainment, esports tournaments,...
Telecoms
fbfb
38 days ago
Smart makes LTE-advanced pocket WiFi available to prepaid subscribers
38 days ago
As we try to ease into the new normal by shifting many aspects of our life online, having fast and reliable connectivity has...
Telecoms
fbfb
38 days ago
Smart, TNT unveil 'Free Games for All' promo amid growing number of Filipino mobile gamers 
38 days ago
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. is about to boost your squad goals and experience with the launch of Free...
Telecoms
fbfb
51 days ago
Globe Platinum pays tribute to extraordinary acts during the pandemic
51 days ago
Globe Platinum, the country's premier postpaid brand, has launched a new brand film dedicated to individuals who have remained...
Telecoms
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with