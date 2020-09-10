Smart, TNT unveil 'Free Games for All' promo amid growing number of Filipino mobile gamersÂ 

Power up your game with FREE EXTRA 1GB PER DAY of Games Every Day for Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, Hearthstone and more

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. is about to boost your squad goals and experience with the launch of Free Games for All promo.

Available to all Smart and TNT Prepaid subscribers, Free Games for All comes with a solid allocation of 2GB data per day of your favorite mobile games like Mobile Legends, Clash of Clans, Arena of Valor, Clash Royale, and the newly added mobile game to its roster — Call of Duty Mobile.

With this, you can now play longer with your friends and watch your go-to gamers stream their playtime via Facebook Gaming.

To avail of Free Games For All, download the New Smart App on Google Play or App Store and choose FREE GAMES.

Pivot era for Filipino gamers and esports athletes

The launch of Free Games for All comes on the heels of a recent report by the games market insights and analytics firm Newzoo, which cited that 74% of the Philippines’ online population plays games on mobile devices in 2019.

This number is expected to grow further this year as many Filipinos turned to mobile games as a form of entertainment amid the pandemic.

For the past years, Smart was among the first brands to recognize and empower the local gaming community. Recently, Smart has been constantly supporting the mobile gaming industry with the launch of the country’s first 5G-powered Esports Hub, the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL), and the all-female league Liga Adarna, to name a few.

With Free Games for All, Smart remains on track when it comes to advocating for mobile gamers and esports in the Philippines.

Powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network

Filipinos can enjoy their choice of passion with the different GIGA offers powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile network, as certified by third-party mobile analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download, and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Games Experience.

For more details on Smart’s products and services, follow Smart’s official accounts on Facebook at www.fb.com/SmartCommunications, Twitter and Instagram (@LiveSmart).