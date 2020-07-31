COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The webinar, entitled “Global Filipino Teacher Series: Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP)”, will be held on August 4-5, from 2-4 p.m.
Released
Globe, DepEd hold training to keep teachers, learners safe online
(Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 4:40pm

Globe Telecom and the Department of Education (DepEd) have joined hands to create a safe and healthy online learning environment for teachers, students and home educators this coming school year.

While technology has been playing a big part in the lives of many teachers and students since the community quarantine started over four months ago, it also poses more risks to users who are now expected to spend more time online when classes start.

Thus, as part of its learning continuity planning, DepEd has highlighted the urgent need to keep everyone in the educational community safe online. Globe heeded the call for support and collaborated with DepEd to conduct a live webinar on cyber security and wellness for the sector.

The webinar, entitled “Global Filipino Teacher Series: Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP)”, will be held on August 4-5, from 2-4 p.m. via the Globe Bridging Communities Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/GlobeBridgeCom/). It will be led by Globe with panelists from UNICEF and the DepEd and is open to all teaching and non-teaching staff of DepEd covering the national, regional, and division offices and all public schools nationwide. Parallel to the webinar, Globe is launching shorter and shareable versions of the DTP cyber wellness training modules which are meant to reach a wider audience online. 

caption caption caption. Released

“Globe continues to support DepEd’s thrust of delivering quality education and training to learners and educators and is one with the government in helping keep the online community safe for everyone, especially the children,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

DTP is a series of workshops on digital citizenship, online safety, and the responsible use of the internet. The modules were designed to increase the participants knowledge of current and constantly changing landscape of life online in the Philippines; various online threats, abuses, and predatory and abusive behavior and how to protect one’s self; essential principles and practices around cyber safety and security; online etiquette and how to help create a responsible online community; how to identify what information online is credible or questionable; and how parents and educators can keep children safe online.

In 2019, Globe turned over the DTP modules to DepEd for integration into the K-12 curriculum and a localized version was implemented per region.  

Meanwhile, in partnership with DepEd regional offices, Globe has been rolling out a series of training under its Global Filipino Teachers Program that focuses on 21st century skills needed by teachers most especially in the new normal such as digital literacy and overall capacity-building to maximize the digital tools available to them. 

The GFT program was first established in 2009 and has since delivered teacher training to all 17 regions in the country including BARMM. The program has covered various topics including 21st century learning methods, tech integration in the classroom, and online safety and responsibility. 

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
9 days ago
Globe to tackle importance of network builds in LCC webinar
9 days ago
Globe will tackle the need for expanding its network to fast track the country’s pivot to digital transformation at...
Telecoms
fbfb
24 days ago
Building of Globe cell site brings jobs, good employment benefits
24 days ago
LGUs allowing cell site construction in their municipalities enable not only connectivity for its residents, but also employment...
Telecoms
fbfb
36 days ago
Keep your stories going with 16 GB from Smart Giga Stories 99
36 days ago
To keep us connecting and sharing our stories with friends and loved ones, Smart offers Giga Stories 99, which comes with...
Telecoms
fbfb
37 days ago
Globe helps Pasig City cope with COVID-19
37 days ago
Globe has shown their support to Pasig City by funding its testing efforts and providing mobile phones for its frontline...
Telecoms
fbfb
Sponsored
Globe E-skwela holds webinars on online education amid new normal
June 24, 2020 - 12:00pm
Globe myBusiness elevates of ideas on learning technologies with the launch of its latest E-skwela  episode  on June 16, Tuesday, at 10AM via livestream on Facebook.
37 days ago
Telecoms
fbfb
56 days ago
Globe backs Race To Zero CO2 emissions campaign
56 days ago
Globe Telecom puts into action its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by actively supporting the Race To Zero global...
Telecoms
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with