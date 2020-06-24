COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Globe has provided the Pasig local government with funding for testing, communication support and other important donations.
Globe helps Pasig City cope with COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Globe has provided Pasig City—one of the local governments actively battling the pandemic—with funding for testing, communication support and other important donations that will boost the city’s campaign against COVID-19.

The company has given Pasig City government at least P1 million to support the city’s efforts to test more residents for possible infections.   

Mobile device starter kits preloaded with unlimited net call and text for 45 days were also given to the Rizal Medical Center and Pasig City General Hospital. These will help facilitate faster communication between frontliners in the three hospitals during emergency situations and also help keep to them connected with their loved ones. 

GoWiFi internet services—accessed for free—were also installed in the hospitals including The Medical City and at the Philippine Sports Arena, which also serves as a quarantine facility. 

Mobile phones were also given to the Pasig City transport support group who offer free rides to frontliners to and from work. One phone was allotted to one vehicle. 

“We fully support the efforts of the Pasig LGU in providing assistance to its constituents, especially at this time,” said Yoly Crisanto, senior vice president for Globe’s Corporate Communications and Chief Sustainability.

 Aside from funding and providing communication devices, Globe also provided personal protective equipment to medical frontliners. 

To help Pasig residents gain much-needed information about the pandemic, Globe has also provided the city with zero data charges on its COVID-19 hotline, 8643-0000. The hotline responds to questions on COVID-19 matters, distribution of goods, quarantine protocols of barangays, information of general community quarantine passes, testing, social amelioration program queries, and other concerns.

 

For more information, visit the Globe website at https://www.globe.com.ph, and check out their social media pages at Twitter: @talk2GLOBE and Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globeph.

