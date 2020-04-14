Globe offers loan credits for prepaid customers amid quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — With the majority of Filipinos now at home due to enhanced community quarantine, Globe is providing customers with a way to borrow load or subscribe to promos so they can remain connected with loved ones and social circles amid COVID-19 crisis.

Globe’s load and promo loans provide a safer alternative without the need to go out to buy prepaid load. Service fees are temporarily waived to ease the burden of customers at this time.

“We are constantly looking for ways to support our customers, especially with the current health situation. We understand that many of our customers may be struggling financially or have no access to load or mobile services because of the ECQ in many areas. Through Globe’s load and promo loans, we hope we can help our customers especially at this time,” said Diane Bautista, vice president for Globe Feel Valued Tribe.

Eligible prepaid customers can avail of loan products from P5 to P50 in the form of load or promo.

Those who are not qualified may avail of emergency services comprising 5MB of data for P5 or 3 texts to Globe/TM and 1 load for P4. The borrowed amount will only be collected once they top up.

Customers may dial *143# on their mobile phone and choose “Loans” for Globe or “Utang” for TM to check the available load loan, promo loan and emergency text or data services.

Although customers may still see a service fee in the menu description when they visit *143#, Globe gives the assurance that the said fees are waived until April 15.