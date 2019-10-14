WATCH: How to avail of Smart’s Free YouTube For All promo

MANILA, Philippines — For a lot of us, any downtime—whether from work or school—IS sacred. It’s when we get our moments of peace, a chance to gather ourselves, and let our minds be at ease. In these situations, we have different ways to de-stress.

One of them is watching online videos about anything. It could be relaxing, motivational, entertaining, funny, educational, name it. And YouTube is where we find the widest array of videos that can satisfy our binge.

When we do, many of us have this pressing consideration: “Do I have enough MB left to keep watching?” The mobile data allocation—or whatever’s left of it—remains a big dilemma.

There’s now a solution to this concern, thanks to Smart Communications.

With Smart Communication’s #FreeYouTubeForAll, prepaid subscribers get an extra one hour or up to 1GB of YouTube access daily on top of their prepaid data packages.

To all Smart Prepaid, TNT and Sun Prepaid users, here’s how to avail of the promo in three steps:

Dial *123# and wait for the UMB code to load your options. Once it appears, choose CLAIM NOW! by pressing 1. Wait for the successful SMS confirmation and enjoy your daily Free YouTube access!

It’s that easy but there’s actually more in store for subscribers who avail of the Free YouTube For All promo. They can also use the free access to watch their favorite shows on iflix, iWant, Cignal Play and NBA League Pass—all while having the benefit of the fastest LTE connection in the country.

The 1GB video streaming data is consumable, so you can choose specific times of the day to watch your favorite videos.

Note that the free data expires every midnight, but recycles with another free 1GB the day next day for the succeeding days you’re subscribed.

“Filipinos love YouTube and it has evolved to become more than just a platform. For many, it is an educational tool, an entertainment hub or a handy resource for life hacks,” Oscar Reyes Jr., senior vice president and head of consumer business market development at PLDT-Smart.

“More and more Filipinos can pursue their passions anytime and anywhere through watching their favorite content on YouTube, now made easier with Smart’s Free YouTube For All,” he added.

Raring to learn from how-to videos? Get the knowledge you need. Want to hear from TED Talk speakers to satisfy your high-minded interests? It’s an option now. How about viral funnies or relatable vlogs? Now available with just a tap of a finger.

Whatever strikes the whim, it’s undeniable that YouTube is the leading platform for all of these. — Gerald Dizon

For more details, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/freeyoutubeforall, like Smart Communications on Facebook, and follow @LiveSmart on Instagram and Twitter.