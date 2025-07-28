Security risks possible under connectivity measure â€” ex-DICT chief

Security risks possible under connectivity measure — ex-DICT chief

MANILA, Philippines – A former head of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has raised concerns over potential threats to national security posed by the current version of the digital connectivity bill.

Former DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan Honasan said the proposed Konektadong Pinoy (KP) measure lacks sufficient security mechanisms, particularly in safeguarding the country’s digital infrastructure.

He emphasized the absence of a clear legal process for national security vetting of Data Transmission Participants (DTP), warning that the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) alone would be inadequate to ensure proper scrutiny and accountability.

“Without a prior legally mandated national security vetting process in allowing DTP, the IRR alone cannot provide the necessary level of scrutiny and accountability,” said Honasan, also a former senator.

He stressed that the bill also fails to adequately regulate foreign-controlled firms, especially in sensitive operations such as cable landing stations and satellite gateways.

He also described the current provisions as overly lenient and lacking sufficient safeguards for critical infrastructure.

Honasan added that the bill does not provide clear and legally grounded penalties for companies that violate its regulations. This omission, he claimed, could lead to serious system breakdowns and service disruptions.

Echoing Honasan’s concerns, the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators expressed its support for his position and urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to veto the measure.

The group said the KP Bill lacks proper regulatory oversight and could compromise national security.

Some telecommunications stakeholders also voiced apprehension over the bill’s proposed two-year compliance window, saying it is insufficient for meeting necessary cybersecurity standards.