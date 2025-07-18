AI policy developments in Philippines tackled at UN forum

MANILA, Philippines — The head of the Global AI Council Philippines took the floor at a United Nations forum recently and shared his vision for inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) in developing nations.

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a technology of the future. It is here —reshaping economies, redefining industries, and reimagining how societies function,” Rep. Brian Poe, chairman of the Global AI Council Philippines, said in his keynote address at the “AI for Developing Countries: Bridging Capital for the Future”.

In his speech, Poe said that AI is often perceived as an exclusive resource for advanced economies.

“AI is sometimes framed as an elite technology, designed for advanced economies. But the truth is, AI has extraordinary potential for developing countries—if we build the right infrastructure,” he said, positioning the Philippines as a proactive leader in this new landscape.

Rep. Brian Poe

Poe further elaborated on the steps the Philippine government is taking to ensure the country doesn’t fall behind.

“In the Philippines, we’ve decided that we cannot afford to be left behind. That is why, in our 20th Congress, I filed House Bill No. 1136, calling for the creation of a National Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Development. This Center is not just about creating a government office. It’s about creating a platform for public-private collaboration.”

Recognizing the complexity of AI infrastructure, he remarked, “Of course, building AI infrastructure is not just about technology and capital. It’s about building trust. We must ensure that AI development respects privacy, data sovereignty, and human rights.”

Poe also addressed the audience with a question: “Do we stand by and watch as AI becomes another force that divides the world into haves and have-nots? Or do we step forward — boldly, collaboratively and inclusively — to ensure AI becomes a bridge, not a barrier?”

He said that the Philippines has chosen to champion this cause, stating, “The Philippines chooses to build that bridge. We choose to invest in AI as a national development strategy, not a luxury. We choose to work with partners — investors, innovators, governments, and communities—to co-create AI solutions that solve real problems for real people.”