Groups warn about online gambling, cybercrime surge under connectivity bill

MANILA, Philippines — Citizens Crime Watch Internationale has appeared skeptical about the merits of the digital connectivity bill, saying its unintended consequence may spur the proliferation of online gaming, or e-gambling.

Scam Watch Pilipinas, on the other hand, said that the Konektadong Pinoy Bill may spur cyber fraud and weaken the country’s digital security.

The twin statements from the two citizens-led advocacy groups were prompted by reports that KPB has raised alarm over its potential to loosen regulatory safeguards and allow questionable digital service providers, including those being backed by foreign capital.

CCWI founder and national chairman Michelle Botor said that beyond the national security risks is a potential surge in access to online gambling platforms, which can be inadvertently fuelled by the bill.

“Without robust vetting and filtering mechanisms in place, the legislation may provide unregulated e-gaming operators with easier market entry through new, unmonitored digital infrastructure,” explained Botor.

“The Konektadong Pinoy legislation seeks to connect more Filipinos to internet, but if cybersecurity is treated as an afterthought, it also opens the door to serious threats — particularly from unregulated online gambling platforms,” the CCWI chair warned.

She noted that such platforms are increasingly being used to lure people into fraudulent schemes, contributing to a rise in digital addiction, debt, and the involvement of minors in illegal gambling activities.

The CCWI founder argued that with greater digital reach and weak filters, the KPB, if enacted into law could unintentionally normalize gambling behavior among youth and vulnerable sectors of the population.

For its part, the Scam Watch Pilipinas said that while it supports the bill’s goal of expanding nationwide internet access and modernizing the country’s digital infrastructure, it warns that several provisions may inadvertently expose the Philippines to escalating risks involving cybersecurity, and data privacy breaches.

A major point of concern, according to Scam Watch, is the bill’s inclusion of a three-year grace period for new Digital Technology and Infrastructure Providers (DTIPs), during which they would be allowed to operate without full compliance with existing cybersecurity and data privacy standards. The group warned that this regulatory gap presents a “dangerous window of vulnerability.”

“This grace period opens the door for hackers, scammers, and possibly even state-sponsored actors to exploit critical infrastructure and access sensitive citizen data,” the group said.

Scam Watch has also expressed concern over foreign-controlled entities gaining access to critical digital infrastructure — such as satellite gateways and cable landing stations — without stringent national security clearance. They warn that this could heighten the risk of cyber espionage and strategic infiltration.

The group is now calling for the immediate removal of the three-year grace period and the mandatory enforcement of existing cybersecurity and data privacy protocols prior to the operation of any DTIP. The group also recommends:

A comprehensive, multi-sector risk assessment covering cybersecurity, privacy, and national security.

Mandatory vetting and clearance from national cybersecurity and security agencies for all entities involved in critical digital infrastructure.

Harsher penalties for non-compliance or negligence in implementing protective measures.

“By embedding these essential safeguards into the legislation, the bill will better align with existing Philippine cybersecurity and data protection laws — ensuring that the nation’s digital future is secured against rapidly evolving threats,” Scam Watch Pilipinas said.