Online privacy, digital inclusion take center stage with telco's 'digital thumbprint program'

MANILA, Philippines — As the country marks National ICT Month this June with the theme “Walang Iwanan sa Digital Bayanihan”, Globe reaffirms its commitment to building a safe and inclusive digital future for all Filipinos through its flagship Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP).

The award-winning initiative has already reached over 11,600 students and educators nationwide in 2025, promoting responsible digital citizenship and privacy awareness in an increasingly connected world.

The theme calls for a collective effort to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in the digital age. In line with this, Globe’s DTP tackles real-world issues such as data privacy, cyber safety and identity protection — empowering users across all sectors to be more mindful of their digital footprints and to contribute responsibly to the digital community.

“As we celebrate ICT Month, we are reminded that technology should be a force for inclusion and empowerment. Through programs like DTP, we are helping ensure that every Filipino, from students to seniors, can participate in the digital economy safely and responsibly,” said Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto.

As online scams, phishing and identity theft continue to grow more sophisticated, Globe reaffirms its commitment to online safety — especially for children. In long-standing partnership with SaferKids PH, Globe champions online safety of children, to protect them from the dangers of the internet, such as online sexual abuse and exploitation and cybercrimes.

Through the DTP, telco provides Filipinos with practical knowledge to navigate digital spaces responsibly. The program helps participants recognize online threats, avoid risky behaviors such as oversharing, and adopt safe practices when using social media or conducting online transactions.

By simplifying complex topics like cybersecurity and digital rights, Globe said it helps empowers individuals to take control of their digital presence.

True to the bayanihan spirit, the conpany has brought DTP to schools and communities nationwide, including Bulacan State University, Universidad De Manila, Cebu Technological University and Northern Iloilo State University. Through engaging workshops facilitated by Globe’s volunteer ambassadors, the program delivers age-appropriate, localized content to young learners, educators, and even senior citizens.

Outside of academic institutions, the company continues to support lifelong learners through the Senior Digizen program, helping older Filipinos confidently engage with the digital world while staying safe online.

To support every Filipino’s digital journey, Globe encourages the public to practice these four habits for safer online experiences:

1. Review Your Privacy Settings – Control who can see your personal information.

2. Use Secure Connections – Be cautious when using public Wi-Fi for private accounts.

3. Think Before You Share – Oversharing can open doors to scams and fraud.

4. Stay Alert – Phishing and fake profiles are common—verify before clicking.

Globe invites more schools, LGUs and community organizations to partner and bring DTP to more Filipinos for free. As digital spaces become more complex, collaborative efforts are key to building a secure and privacy-respecting digital society.