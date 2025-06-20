Salmon raises $88 million to grow its business in Philippines

Fintech firm sets up $150 million nordic bond framework agreement for scaling up

MANILA, Philippines – Salmon Group Ltd (“Salmon”), a leading emerging markets financial technology firm operating a financing company and BSP-regulated bank in the Philippines, announces the completion of an $88 million fundraise to double down on its commitment to bring cutting-edge fintech and simplify access to credit across Southeast Asia.

The funding transaction consists of a $60 million drawdown under a three-year $150 million Nordic bond framework agreement and $28 million of new equity raised from blue-chip US institutional investors, Antler Elevate, as well as existing shareholders of Salmon.

The list of existing investors includes the International Finance Corporation, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi ADQ/Lunate, Northstar, Back in Black Capital and prominent Filipino investors.

The equity round was led by Spice Expeditions, LP (“Spice”), a venture capital firm focused on global fintech. Spice was founded by Nick Huber, who was a partner at Ribbit Capital prior to launching the firm in 2024. The bond transaction marks the first-ever Nordic bond issuance by a technology firm out of Southeast Asia.

At $88 million of combined funding, the transaction is one of the largest recent investments in the Philippine financial technology industry, propelling Salmon to the top ranks of challenger fintech players in the country.

Commenting on the transaction, Raffy Montemayor, co-founder of Salmon and a veteran of the Philippine banking industry, noted: "This funding milestone is a testament to the trust our customers and investors place in Salmon’s mission to drive financial inclusion in the Philippines. Millions of Filipinos still struggle with limited access to fair and transparent credit, while traditional banks often fail to meet their needs. We’ve built Salmon to change that—by leveraging AI and cutting-edge technology, we’re making credit more accessible, deposits more rewarding, and financial services simpler for every Filipino.

"Today, we have one of the highest-rated financial apps in the country, over 3,000 partner stores nationwide, and one of the highest time deposit rates in the market at 8.88% per annum. But this is just the beginning. With this new funding, we will expand our reach, introduce more innovative products, and accelerate our vision of building the most customer-centric and innovative financial institutions in the Philippines. We are proud to be a Philippine fintech champion, backed by world-class investors, and fully committed to empowering Filipinos with the financial tools they need and deserve."

Editor’s Note: This press release from Salmon is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.