GCash recognized for its commitment to sustainability and inclusion by UN Women Asia-Pacific Awards, others

GCash empowers MSMEs like wet market vendors by providing them with digital financial tools that enable them to earn more, grow their business, and leverage opportunities to make money work for them.

MANILA, Philippines — GCash spent a meaningful 2024, reaping accolades from prestigious international award-giving bodies for its efforts in digital financial inclusion, sustainability and women empowerment—among many other game-changing innovations that help uplift the lives of the 94 million Filipinos that use its services.

GCash was recognized at the UN Women Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards, which honors companies taking action to achieve gender equality in the region, aligning with the organization’s Women’s Empowerment Principles.

It was named 2nd runner-up in the awards’ newest category, Innovative Financing for Gender Equality, which highlights the importance of private sector financing in unlocking opportunities for women.

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards acknowledged GCash as the 2024 Industry Champions of the Year, recognizing the company’s “innovative contributions, as well as its resilient pursuit of sustainable growth and digital empowerment for Filipinos,” noting its contributions in enabling financial well-being among Filipinos while championing both sustainability and security.

ACES went on to cite how the company’s achievements are punctuated by its rapid user adoption rate, leading to unparalleled market reach by serving both the unbanked and underbanked.

GCash’s efforts on strategic partnerships with the Philippine government were also lauded, recognizing their crucial role in accelerating the transformation of the country to a cashless society.

GCash was also named by the ACES Awards as one of the Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia, a recognition for companies whose sustainability initiatives are integrated in policies and operations, with high levels of involvement from top management and employees.

It was cited as showcasing “how a digital finance platform can simultaneously drive profound environmental and social change.”

Members of the Latason-Cabcab Fisherfolk's Association in Brgy. Mayabon, Zamboanguita receive their Tree Planting Certificates from Dr. Hilconida Calumpong (right), project coordinator, and Dr. Pablina Cadiz (left), Blue Carbon specialist, of the Siliman University- G-Xchange, Inc. Reforestation in South Negros Project. The tree planting initiative spans seven seven other barangays to help restore mangrove and beach forest ecosystems and support livelihoods in municipalities in South Negros.

Through GForest, GCash has activated 21 million users to plant 4 million actual trees, significantly contributing to environmental efforts through climate technology and boosting the livelihoods of Filipino farmers.

GCash also scored two wins at the 2024 ESG & Sustainability Awards, presented by ESG Business, which recognizes companies that pursue the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

It receiving the Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Award for its efforts in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, particularly its programs that encourage more women to pursue careers in tech; as well as the ESG Business Award for Climate Advocacy, particularly for GForest, which demonstrates how a digital platform can help in climate action.

Finally, the World Business Outlook Awards has named GCash as the Best Cashless Mobile Financial Platform APAC 2024, Best Fintech Solutions Provider APAC 2024, and Best Finance Super App APAC 2024.

These show how the company is setting the standard for fintech tech solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in providing solutions to unbanked and underserved communities in an emerging market like the Philippines.

The awards also acknowledge the strategic partnerships that GCash put in place to ensure the safety and security of its users, as well as efforts to attract and retain talent in the fintech industry.

“These awards are a testament to the hardwork and dedication of the 2000-strong GCash Team who continue to innovate towards our vision of Finance for All. We are excited for what 2025 may bring as we continue to pursue digital financial inclusion, environmental sustainability, and women empowerment,” stated Martha Sazon, GCash president and CEO.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



