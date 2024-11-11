Rain and real-time data: How F1 teams tackled Brazilian GP conditions

Mercedes' British driver George Russell races during the Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix, at the Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, aka Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 3, 2024.

SINGAPORE — Max Verstappen bolsters his bid for the 2024 Formula 1 Championship after surging from 17th on the grid to secure the win in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Dutchman widens his lead against his title rival, McLaren's Lando Norris, after Norris took an ill-timed pit stop and went wide on lap 39, losing his place to George Russell.

The Brazilian Grand Prix was marred by a heavy downpour, causing multiple crashes and drivers to lose grip.

In such conditions, how do teams prepare for every possible condition, regardless of the track they race on?

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton discusses how the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team uses TeamViewer to support their operations on and off the track during the TeamViewer Singapore Experience Day on September 19.

Despite the drivers being the ones on the track, Formula One is a team sport consisting of mechanics, engineers, and strategists working on and off-site, collecting real-time data from the car.

In this setup, teams need real-time access to data collected from the car, which is sent not only to the paddock but also to their headquarters — this is where TeamViewer comes in.

TeamViewer, a software company for remote connectivity, entered into a five-year partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2021. The deal aimed to showcase technology in the high-performance environment of Formula One racing.

It starts with the practice session, “I go out and do a lap and it’s basically a thousand sensors on the car and all these data that you can have where you see where you brake, where you turn, the bumps in each corner...You're using all the data they [engineers] put up and you request certain things that you need to see and they put it up really quick” Hamilton said.

The British hall of famer also discussed how real-time data is crucial in Formula One, where the winner can be decided by mere milliseconds.

TeamViewer Chief Commercial Officer said, "we're connecting the team on track with the team back on the factory...we enable that communication to happen."

Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes by the end of the season to join Scuderia Ferrari next year, despite this, TeamVieweris unfazed with their partnership with Mercedes and is currently exploring promition activities with the new driver, 18-year-old Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

